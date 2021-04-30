Vice President Harris is expected to visit Providence next week

The details for Harris’ visit remains unclear, but she is expected to travel to the capital city on Wednesday, according to a White House advisory.

PROVIDENCE — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Providence next week with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Rhode Island’s former governor.

Raimondo has maintained a high profile in her new job, with President Joe Biden assigning her to help lead the effort to approve his proposed $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, known as the American Jobs Plan.

Biden’s proposal has drawn criticism from Republicans and some moderate Democrats in Congress who have questioned the wide scope of projects that would be considered infrastructure. The president has proposed increasing the corporate tax to 28 percent to pay for the plan, but Raimondo has said the administration is willing to compromise.

