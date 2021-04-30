Why some won’t ditch their masks outdoors: ‘I’m not about to look like a Republican’

You can ditch your mask in most outdoor places in Massachusetts starting Friday, leading many to breathe a sigh of relief. But here’s an unexpected reason some are choosing to keep it firmly on: the chance they could be mistaken for an anti-masker.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that fully vaccinated folks can remove their masks in certain situations outside, such as when they’re exercising, dining, or attending small gatherings with other vaccinated people.

Governor Charlie Baker announced his new rules the same day, which say you only have to mask outdoors in places you can’t socially distance from others.