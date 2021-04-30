Biden urges more funding for Amtrak

Increasing spending on trains, he said, could lead to faster and more efficient transportation between scores of US cities, including Washington and New York. He said that adjustments to “three curves” on the route between the two cities could reduce travel time to an hour and 32 minutes, and also indicated support for the proposed Gateway rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

“For years I fought efforts to cut funding for Amtrak because cutting funding for Amtrak would be a disaster for our environment and our economy,” Biden said Friday at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station. “We have to invest.”

President Biden urged Congress to revitalize Amtrak as part of his plan to rebuild infrastructure, calling train service essential to the economy and environmental protection as he recognized the 50th anniversary of the US passenger rail system.

“Imagine a two-hour train ride between Atlanta and Charlotte going at speeds up to 220 miles per hour,” he said, and “faster trips between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, a route I imagine could be pretty popular on Fridays.”

The president’s sweeping $2.25 trillion infrastructure package would provide the passenger rail system $80 billion to upgrade and expand service.

Biden is a well-known Amtrak passenger who picked up the nickname “Amtrak Joe” due to 36 years of daily commutes on the rail system between his home in Delaware and Washington, when he served in the US Senate.

“Amtrak wasn’t just a way of getting home,” Biden said, recounting several stories from his travels, including large parties he hosted for the train service’s employees. “It provided me, and I’m not joking, an entire other family.”

He continued to take the train occasionally as vice president. But security requirements of the presidency forced him to fly to Philadelphia, rather than ride the rails.

After the Biden plan was announced, Amtrak said it would create 30 new routes and add trains on as many as 20 existing routes over the next 15 years. Cities that have no Amtrak service — including Las Vegas; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix; and Columbus, Ohio — would get it if Congress approves Biden’s plan.

Lawmakers representing the New York metropolitan area are pressing to add funding for a long-stalled rail tunnel to the infrastructure bill. The project, known as Gateway, would build a new tunnel under the Hudson River linking New York and New Jersey and relieve a bottleneck on the nation’s busiest rail corridor. (Bloomberg)

Funding for border wall cut off

The Biden administration said Friday it has canceled border wall projects paid for with funds diverted from Defense Department accounts, a widely expected move that follows President Biden’s decision to suspend construction activity on former President Donald Trump’s signature project.

Trump diverted about $10 billion from military construction accounts and counternarcotics programs to pay for hundreds of miles of steel barriers along the Mexico border, an effort that Biden has denounced as wasteful and ineffective.

“The Department of Defense is proceeding with canceling all border barrier construction projects paid for with funds originally intended for other military missions and functions such as schools for military children, overseas military construction projects in partner nations, and the National Guard and Reserve equipment account,” Jamal Brown, deputy Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. “Today’s action reflects this Administration’s continued commitment to defending our nation and supporting our service members and their families.” (Washington Post)

Biden allies prepare ad campaign

A new group dedicated to promoting President Biden’s ambitious agenda is beginning a multimillion-dollar ad campaign trumpeting his Covid recovery package and infrastructure proposal while contrasting Mr. Biden’s low-key style with his bombastic predecessor’s.

Building Back Together, a progressive organization run by Biden allies, will air minute-long television commercials next week in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin that highlight the president’s response to the coronavirus and his wide-ranging economic plans. The group is planning to spend over $3 million on a monthlong effort, including a shorter advertisement that will appear on digital platforms in the same four states and in North Carolina.

Both spots differentiate Mr. Biden’s approach from that of former President Donald Trump.

“You won’t hear him yelling or sending angry tweets, because for Joe Biden, actions speak louder,” says a narrator in the television commercial.

The shorter digital advertisement concludes, “No drama, just results.”

“The message is simple: Chaos is out, competence is in, and help is here for Americans,” said Stephanie Cutter, an adviser to Building Back Together who is close to Mr. Biden and top West Wing officials. (New York Times)

Senators consider proposal to vote remotely

A bipartisan pair of senators on Friday introduced a resolution that would allow their chamber to do what the House has been doing for months now: vote remotely during a national crisis, such as a pandemic.

Under the change proposed by Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), remote voting could take place for up to 30 days if the Senate majority and minority leaders jointly determine a national crisis exists.

“We live in an age where national emergencies, public health crises, and terrorism can threaten the ordinary course of Senate business,” Durbin said in a statement. “We need to bring voting in the Senate into the 21st century.” (Washington Post)

S.D. governor sues for Rushmore fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the US Department of Interior on Friday in an effort to see fireworks shot over Mount Rushmore National Monument on Independence Day.

The Republican governor successfully pushed last year for a return of the pyrotechnic display after a decade-long hiatus. The event drew national attention when former President Donald Trump joined Noem on July 3 to give a fiery speech. But the state’sapplication to hold fireworks this year was denied by the National Park Service, which cited safety concerns and objections from local Native American tribes.

Noem’s lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for South Dakota, argues that the decision was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated the powers granted to the agency in the Constitution. The state last year signed an agreement with the Trump administration and the Department of the Interior to work towards returning the pyrotechnic display this year.

Last year’s event drew concerns about wildfires set off by the fireworks, as well as protests from Lakota activists. Fireworks were canceled after 2009 because of fire danger from a pine beetle infestation.

Noem’s attorneys argue in the lawsuit that the surrounding forest has sufficiently recovered from the pine beetle infestation. But last month the park service had to close the monument for several days as firefighters battled wildfires within the parkgrounds. The wildfires in part prompted Noem to declare a state of emergency until June, citing “widespread drought conditions,low humidity, high wind, and high temperatures that create serious peril for our state.” (AP)



