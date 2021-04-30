Former reality TV star Duggar arrested, jailed in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was jailed in northwest Arkansas on Thursday after his arrest by federal authorities. It was unclear what charges he may face.

Duggar was held at the Washington County jail after being arrested in the afternoon by U.S. marshals, according to the jail website. The Marshals Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, which declined to comment.