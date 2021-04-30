Jill Biden plants tree to mark Arbor Day as White House readies for family cat

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House on Friday after she told NBC that the family would soon welcome a cat to the White House.

She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.

“Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?” she said.