Mass. reports 99,817 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 99,817 to 6,097,946, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Thursday, when 85,896 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.0 percent of the 7,172,680 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,567,096 first shots and 2,322,928 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included a total of 207,922 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,530,850.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

