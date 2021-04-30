Take a breath of fresh air. The outdoor mask requirement in Mass. is looser as of today

Masks are still required in Massachusetts “at all times in indoor public places,” as well as at events, whether indoors or outdoors, and whether in a public place or a private home, the state says.

As of Friday, “Face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance,” that is, if you can’t stay 6 feet away from people, the state website says.

You can take that mask off, Massachusetts — if you’re outdoors and not in close contact with someone.

At smaller gatherings in private homes, masks are recommended but not required, the state says. A $300 fine enforcement mechanism has been eliminated.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reminded people Friday that masks are still required aboard vehicles, on station platforms, and otherwise within the MBTA system for all riders, including the fully vaccinated. That includes outdoor bus stops and all outdoor platforms, the T said.

The T said civil fines are no longer in effect for those who don’t comply, though people who refuse may be denied boarding or removed from vehicles and the system.

Governor Charlie Baker announced the loosening of the outdoor mask mandate, which was one of the nation’s toughest, on Tuesday. He addressed the change during a briefing in Canton Friday, linking the shift to the state’s ongoing vaccination rollout, which he said continues to make Massachusetts safer “for everybody.”

“There’s also been a bunch of research that’s now been done that shows that indoors is a lot riskier than outdoors,” Baker said. “And based on the research and where we are, we felt it was appropriate to basically say if you can be outside and not be with a whole bunch of people in close quarters for a long period of time, you don’t need to wear a mask.”

The state’s outdoor mask rule does not distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the same day loosened its recommendations specifically for outdoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, which the CDC defines as people who are two weeks beyond their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two weeks beyond their single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In early November, as the state was in the throes of its second surge, Baker ordered people in Massachusetts to wear masks in public, no matter what distance they were from others. But the state’s coronavirus metrics have been improving, and experts have been suggesting that the outdoor mask mandates were not needed.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.