‘They’re trying to bully us’: NYU graduate students are back on strike

As he waited anxiously for his first graduate student stipend payment, which would add up to $2,500 a month, Shalaby realized those checks would barely cover the cost of living in his new city. The time and energy he wanted to devote to studying for classes was instead spent worrying about his bank account.

But Shalaby had to pay for the deposit on an apartment, a mattress, and winter clothes. After going to the emergency room with a cooking injury, he began to rack up debt.

NEW YORK — When Marwan Shalaby moved to New York from Egypt in 2019 to start an engineering doctorate at New York University, he had $700 in his bank account. He figured that would be enough to get settled.

“My learning experience wasn’t optimal because my mind was so preoccupied with how I’d pay for the essentials,” he said.

This week, Shalaby, 28, joined more than 1,000 NYU graduate students striking for higher wages from the university, among other demands, like better health care and a change in the school’s relationship with the Police Department.

While on strike, the graduate students are refraining from their work duties, including assistant teaching and grading papers, leaving the campus in limbo as the university and union continue bargaining over the terms of the students’ new contract.

More than seven years ago, NYU’s graduate students became the first in the country to win voluntary recognition for their union from a private university. The resulting contract expired in August, and graduate students, who are represented by the United Automobile Workers, have spent months locked in heated negotiations over the terms for its renewal.

At the center of the conflict between the union and the university, among the country’s more expensive, is the graduate students’ demand for higher wages. The union’s organizing committee initially proposed a $46 hourly wage — more than double the current hourly wages for graduate students there, which start at $20.

The organizing committee has since dropped its proposal to $32 per hour. The university has countered with a proposed raise of around 22 percent over six years, amounting to a $1 raise in the contract’s first year.

NYU leaders maintain that the graduate students make more than their counterparts at other schools. They noted that graduate students at Harvard, for example, recently settled a contract that granted an hourly wage of $17.

“This strike need not have happened,” John Beckman, an NYU spokesman, said in an email. “The university has made generous proposals in this contract renewal.”

The university’s president emailed the parents of NYU students this week and described the strike as “unwarranted, untimely, and regrettable.” The email sparked a backlash and a slew of jokes on social media from some of the graduate students, many of them older than 30, whose parents received it. (“If I’m grounded I still can’t go to work,” Chloe Jones, 26, a doctoral student, tweeted.)

Graduate student organizers at NYU said the comparison with Harvard’s contract was inappropriate because of the higher cost of living in New York. The NYU organizers determined their proposed wage by using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator, accounting for the constraint that graduate students can work only 20 hours each week.

And while Columbia and Harvard graduate students went on strike in recent years to get their first union contracts, NYU’s graduate students are negotiating a second contract, having settled their first in 2015, and therefore have made more ambitious demands. (Columbia’s strike, which began in March, has paused while students vote on their contract, which would raise wages for hourly student workers to $20 within three years.)

“A first contract establishes a baseline for future negotiations,” said William A. Herbert, executive director of the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining in Higher Education and the Professions at Hunter College. “In the second contract, the union is seeking to broaden and expand their benefits. It’s very common for a second contract to be more demanding.”

The urgency of the union’s financial demands has been heightened by the pandemic and the economic crisis, as the academic job market has been squeezed by hiring freezes.

“They’re trying to bully us to drop our wage proposals lower and lower,” said Ellis Garey, 28, a union organizer and fourth-year doctoral candidate in history and Middle Eastern studies at NYU. “We finally now have thousands of graduate workers on the picket line.”

The crowd that gathered near NYU on Friday, chanting and marching, heard from several City Council candidates as well as Senator Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, who called in to congratulate the strikers.

“If we respect education in this country — if we know how important it is that we supply the best education in the world to our young people,” he said, “it is imperative that we have well-paid faculty members who are treated with respect and dignity.”