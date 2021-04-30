TSA extends mask mandate for planes, public transportation in US through mid-September

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday it will extend a federal mandate that requires people to wear masks in transportation settings, including at airports, on commercial aircraft and on commuter bus and rail systems through September 13.

The initial requirement went into effect on Feb. 1 and was set to expire May 11.

"The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation," said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.