A cryptic crypto explainer

Q. Alex, you were a business reporter for many years. Surely you can explain bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to us.

A. Cryptocurrencies are hard to understand. The purported creator of bitcoin is Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for the person or people who invented a digital currency that is almost impossible to counterfeit. Fresh crypto is “mined” by heavy-duty computer users, who over-consume electricity, but let’s leave that aside for now.

Bitcoin has trading value, i.e. other people want to own it, so you can sell your holdings, sometimes at a profit, but it has no intrinsic, or guaranteed, value. Cryptocurrencies have proved to be extremely volatile, meaning prices jump around a lot.

Advertisement

To make a banal comparison, Dunkin’ (aka Dunkin’ Brands) stock tanked a year ago ($40) at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and has marched steadily upward since then ($106). That’s simple to understand. Millions of people stopped commuting to work, and when they recently started to emerge, they consumed store-bought coffee and doughnuts again.

Last week, bitcoin plummeted from $56,000 a unit to under $48,000, and no one’s really sure why.

Q. What’s your second-favorite newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, saying?

A. They distributed a special bitcoin supplement last week, edited by their sister publication, Barron’s. If you want to “embrace volatility,” the article suggested, bitcoin might be for you. I stopped reading when they noted that Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, while praising the “financial innovation,” noted that crypto “can also be used for criminal activity and may be tough for law enforcement to monitor.” Not a heady endorsement.

Q. Everyone’s hyping crypto: Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Lawrence — what’s your beef?

A. Family patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy famously cashed out his huge Wall Street stock positions in the summer of 1929, a few months before the Great Crash, when his shoeshine boys started giving him hot stock tips. That was the alarm bell: Amateurs had over-bought the market.

Advertisement

I would submit that if you are taking speculative investing advice from a Clemson University marketing major who knows how to throw a perfect spiral pass, i.e., Mr. Lawrence, you need to rethink your money strategy.

Q. But haven’t many people enriched themselves in cryptocurrencies, such as the Winklevoss twins, or the MIT-educated “vegan billionaire” Sam Bankman-Fried?

A. There are plenty of legal ways to get rich, and looking over your shoulder at people better off than you will eventually lead to a severe and debilitating case of psychological whiplash.

Q. Are you familiar with the bitcoin literature?

A. I am. There is a revealing passage in Emily St. John Mandel’s novel, “The Glass Hotel,” when businessman Leon Prevant realizes that he’d lost his life savings in an investment scheme “he hadn’t understood … One of our signature flaws as a species: we will risk almost anything to avoid looking stupid.”

“Never invest in a business you can’t understand,” is a famous Warren Buffett maxim.

Q. But he’s just an old white guy from Nebraska. What does he know about crypto?

A. He’s an old white guy who used to deliver newspapers as a kid and who is now worth more than $104 billion.

Q. So you won’t be plunging into crypto any time soon. Are you worried about missing the boom?

Advertisement

A. I plan to lose money the old-fashioned way: by spending more than I make. When life gets boring, I’ll buy a $30 Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club lottery ticket. (“Fantastic chance to win $500!”) That’s as much financial excitement as I can handle right now.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.