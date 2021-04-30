It would be tragic if federal infrastructure bill missed this racial-justice moment

I am writing in support of Dr. Michael Poulson’s April 27 op-ed, “Biden’s infrastructure plan must curb structural racism.” Poulson makes clear that, although President Biden expresses great concern about structural racism, the infrastructure bill currently making its way through Congress contains no specific measures to attack the problem at its roots.

The bill is a golden opportunity to precipitate significant change at a moment when our country is gaining widespread awareness of the racist policies and practices at its core and recent research has documented the underlying causes of the racial wealth gap, health disparities, and differences in educational attainment. (See Heather McGee’s brilliant book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” for examples.)