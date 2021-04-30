Home of the Week: In East Bridgewater, a four-bedroom starter home in the $300s

Year built 1950

It’s a short walk from this house to 123-acre Robbins Pond, which MassWildlife lists as one of the places in the state that “consistently produces trophy-sized bass.’' Indeed, Robbins Pond is coveted by largemouth bass aficionados.

Returning home from the pond and its shallow waters, one finds a home in which the white front door stands out against the deep red wood-shingles, as well as three red-brick stairs flanked by evergreens.

Inside, this home welcomes with an open floor plan encompassing the living and kitchen areas. The entrance leads into the living area, where the ceiling rises to a peak, creating an airy space. Running along the right side as one enters are three sets of double windows and a narrow closet with a barn-style door painted a flat blue. The walls in the downstairs common areas are painted Benjamin Moore’s “White Sand,’' and the floors are vinyl planks that mimic wood.

This area includes a pellet stove, which while not the formal heat source, that can warm this home on its own. A ceiling fan with a light is positioned to both cool during the summer and propel the heat around in the winter. The main heat source is propane.

At the rear of the home lies the kitchen, which currently hosts a rustic wood table with seating for four that the owner made. Maple cabinets line an entire wall on the left side, and the ceiling is vaulted. The sink is stationed underneath a window for a great view of the backyard on this nearly quarter-acre lot, and the appliances are stainless steel. The counters are covered with a marble-like laminate, but there is no backsplash. Nice touches include a coffee bar and a built-in wine counter with shelving and lower-level cabinets.

A closet between the living room and kitchen contains a stacked washer and dryer.

From the kitchen, an insulated door leads to the pressure-treated wood deck, a large portion of which is screened and covered by a metal roof. This provides a nice view of the flat backyard. The part of the deck that is not enclosed sports a gas grill.

Back inside, the owner bedroom and a second bedroom are on the left side of the first floor. The owner bedroom is 156 square feet and has corner windows. The second bedroom is smaller, but not by much (144 square feet in all).

The sole full bath for this home completes this floor. It features a shower/tub combination with a fiberglass insert, white ceramic tile flooring, and a white single wood vanity topped with laminate.

A stairwell in the living room leads to the second floor and the other two bedrooms. The larger of the two is 121 square feet; the smaller is 88 square feet.

The large basement runs the length of the house, is unfinished, and features aboveground windows. The home has central air conditioning. There is parking for three vehicles on the lot. There is no neighborhood association.

Jill Reddish of Molisse Realty Group in Weymouth has the listing. As of press time, an offer with contingencies has been accepted on the property.

