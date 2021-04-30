Broncos retain Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb on fifth-year option

Chubb earned a Pro Bowl berth last season after bouncing back from a torn ACL with 7½ sacks and more than 60 quarterback knockdowns and hits.

Teams have until Monday to exercise the fifth-year option on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round draft picks.

On the day they introduced first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II , the Denver Broncos exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Bradley Chubb .

The fifth overall pick in 2018, Chubb signed a four-year rookie deal worth $27.27 million, including a nearly $18 million signing bonus.

He’s due $920,000 in base salary this season along with a $3.9 million roster bonus. Next year’s salary will jump to $12.72 million.

Advertisement

Jaguars open second round with cornerback Tyson Campbell

For the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jaguars began proceedings in the NFL draft, this time opening the second round by selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.

After doing what everyone projected by taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall, and then adding his college teammate in running back Travis Etienne later in the round, Jacksonville bolstered its secondary with Campbell. His fellow Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes was taken in the opening round by Green Bay.

Campbell goes 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, good size for the position. He fared well against some of the best SEC receivers.

After 12 SEC players were chosen Thursday, the conference was off to a fast start in Round 2.

Ravens retain quarterback Lamar Jackson on rookie deal

The Ravens will be looking to sign franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal in the near future. Matthew J Lee

The Baltimore Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team announced the decision Friday, a few hours before the second and third rounds of the NFL draft. Jackson will make $23 million as part of a tiered system under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Jackson, the NFL MVP for the 2019 season, threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. He also became the first quarterback in league history to have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Advertisement

The Ravens are interested in signing Jackson to a long-term extension, which will come at a high cost, of course.

Last year, Deshaun Watson became the most recent quarterback to land a mega-deal, inking a four-year, $156 million extension with the Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. In March, Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys

Those recent contracts helped set the market for Jackson, who is still playing under his rookie deal and averages $2.4 million per season.

Falcons sign McCarron to provide needed depth at quarterback

The Falcons have added depth at quarterback by signing free agent A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal.

McCarron, who was a backup in Houston the last two seasons, adds experience behind Falcons starter Matt Ryan. The Falcons entered the NFL draft with only Ryan on their depth chart at the position, and they selected Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.

The Falcons could still add a developmental player at quarterback in the NFL draft.

McCarron, from Alabama, was a 2014 fifth-round draft pick by Cincinnati. He has completed 109 of 174 passes for 1,173 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions in 17 career games with the Bengals, Raiders and Texans.