Celtics stage massive comeback to stun Spurs in overtime as Jayson Tatum scores 60 points

The All-Star forward capped one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history with one of the most dominant offensive performances in franchise history. He tied Larry Bird’s single-game Celtics scoring record with 60 points, and willed Boston to an improbable 143-140 overtime win at TD Garden.

That played a major role in a 32-point deficit that still remained a hefty 28 midway through the third quarter. But Tatum would not let his team lose, not now.

There was a point in the Celtics’ game against the Spurs on Friday when it looked as if Jayson Tatum would have to do everything. More than 11 minutes passed before anyone else scored.

At the final buzzer Tatum was mobbed by his teammates, and he seemed at once ecstatic and exhausted. But the Celtics needed everything he gave them in his 45 minutes, 20 seconds on the floor. He was 20 for 37 from the field and 15 for 17 from the foul line. After scoring just 48 points in a miserable first half, the Celtics erupted for 95 in the second half and overtime.

A 3-pointer by Lonnie Walker with 6:41 left in the third quarter gave San Antonio a commanding 93-65 lead. But this Celtics team has made a habit of crafting massive comebacks, and in this case they closed the third quarter with a 25-10 burst that pulled them within 103-90.

A sizable deficit remained, but Boston’s attack did not stop. Tatum sparked the fourth-quarter surge with several powerful drives to the hoop, including a drive and dunk that was followed by a 3-pointer that pulled Boston within 114-113. He then tied the score at 120 with a strong, driving layup with 3:39 left.

Boston trailed, 124-122, when a loose ball bounced to rookie Aaron Nesmith below the hoop, and his layup tied the score. Dejounte Murray put the Spurs back in front with a tough runner, but Tatum had done too much on this night to let this comeback end badly.

He stepped into a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key and drilled it, giving Boston a 127-126 lead with 37.4 seconds left. The Celtics got the ball back after a turnover and Tatum was fouled with 18.8 seconds to play. He missed the first but made the second, putting the Celtics in front by 2.

DeMar DeRozan tied the score with a pair of free throws, and Tatum then missed a potential game-winning 18-footer, leading to overtime.

Both teams were gasping for air in the extra session. Neither could create separation, but Tatum kept Boston close. The Spurs led, 132-130, before Tatum scored Boston’s next 6 points, including a fadeaway that gave his team a 136-135 lead with 51.9 seconds left

Lonnie Walker put San Antonio back in front with a jumper. After a timeout, the Celtics drew up an inbounds lob for Robert Williams, and a foul was called. The Spurs challenged the call and won, but the end result did not help them. Even though San Antonio had gained possession, the result was a jump ball, which Williams easily won. Brown then drilled the game-winning 3-pointer from the left corner with 16.7 seconds to play.

Nesmith stole the inbounds lob and found Tatum, who was fouled and hit both free throws. Patty Mills gave the Spurs one last chance by hitting a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining. But Tatum finished off the win with a pair of free throws, and the Spurs never got a shot off.

Observations from the game:

▪ Nesmith played a major role for the second game in a row, and he was an essential part of the second-half comeback. After going scoreless in the first half in 10 first-half minutes, he finished with 16 points and 6 rebounds and had a role in several key plays down the stretch. His sudden ascension could become a major storyline when the playoffs arrive.

▪ The Celtics trailed, 93-65, with just over six minutes left in the third quarter, and appeared a basket or two away from calling it a night. But this team has made a habit of crafting massive comebacks, most of which ultimately fall short, and in this case they closed the third quarter with a 25-10 burst that pulled them within 103-90. Boston scored 42 points in the third quarter and made as many field goals (16) as it had in the entire first half.

▪ Early in the game the Celtics’ slow start seemed a bit quirky but did not figure to last. Tatum was scoring without issue, and no one else was scoring at all. The All-Star looked comfortable and confident, making 5 of his first 6 shots. But then the lack of support around him went from unusual to stunning, as it looked as if the rest of the team might somehow go scoreless for the entire first quarter. A Tristan Thompson putback dunk with 44.2 seconds left saved Boston from that uncomfortable anomaly, but the biggest problem for Boston was transpiring at the other end.

▪ The Spurs are unlikely to do much damage in these playoffs, but they seem like the kind of team that Stevens would love to coach. They are unselfish, precise, and almost mechanical in their approach, and that was on full display in the first half of this game. Cutters got to their spots and were rewarded and the ball rarely stayed in a player’s hands for more than a moment before being whipped to a teammate. The result was an unending stream of lightly contested shots, and once they started going in, San Antonio’s confidence swelled.

▪ Evan Fournier’s massive slump since returning from his COVID-19-related absence continued in the first half. He started the game by missing a 3-pointer, turning the ball over, and then getting smoked by DeRozan for a layup. In the second quarter he lined up a pair of wide open 3-pointers, but they were not close to going in.

He showed some encouraging signs as Boston crafted its third-quarter run, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and coming up with a steal and a fast-break layup. Stevens said Fournier continues to deal with some after-effects of the coronavirus, and that the medical staff believes the best way to break out of it is by playing through it. If that’s the case, getting Fournier into a sustained groove before the playoffs should be one of Boston’s top priorities over the next two weeks.

▪ In the first half the Spurs made 30 of 42 shots and committed just four turnovers. There are times when, no matter the level of difficulty of the shots, a team just gets hot. While San Antonio was certainly hot, almost every shot came comfortably within the flow of its offense. The Spurs led by as many as 33 points.

▪ Tatum had 24 points at halftime, which normally would be quite notable. But it doesn’t quite have the same impact when it coincides with a 29-point deficit. The All-Star forward was 9 for 17 while the rest of the team combined to go 9 for 33.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.