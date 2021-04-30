A closer look at new Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who led Alabama to the national championship

After weeks of speculation over whether coach Bill Belichick would need to trade up to get a quarterback, Jones fell right to the Patriots in the middle of the first round.

The Patriots selected quarterback Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. It’s the first time New England has taken a quarterback in the first round since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Here are a few things to know about the newest Patriot:

He’s coming off a staggering season at Alabama

Jones took over as Alabama’s quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa was injured in the 2019 season. As the starter in 2020, Jones set school records and led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season, culminating with a 52-24 win over fellow first-round pick Justin Fields and Ohio State in the national championship game.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards, completing 77.4 percent of his passes, in his junior season at Alabama in 2020. He passed for 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

“His accuracy and ball placement stand out and he throws a very catchable football with consistent touch on it,” noted NFL analyst Lance Zierlein prior to the draft.

He is from Florida

Jones’s hometown is Jacksonville, Fla., and he played high school football at The Bolles School. As a senior in 2016, Jones helped Bolles reach the Florida 4A state championship game, which it lost.

He was projected by many to go third overall

After the 49ers traded up to get the third overall pick in March, a consistent string of reports connected Jones to San Francisco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among those to report earlier in April that it appeared the 49ers were going to take Jones.

Ultimately, San Francisco decided to take another quarterback: Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

The reasons for Jones sliding to the 15th pick revolve around the regular critiques of his game: That he lacks the ideal “physical tools,” and that he benefited from playing in an offense that also contained several other first-round picks.

He’s drawn comparisons to Tom Brady

The Patriots won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady as the team’s quarterback, so it makes sense that the quarterback New England took in the first round has drawn comparisons to a young Brady.

On multiple occasions, draft analysts have named Brady (in certain respects) as a good NFL comparison to Jones.

“I’ve gotten in trouble before for saying that a few quarterbacks are ‘Tom Brady-like,’ but I’m really talking about accurate, tall pocket passers,” wrote longtime draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. in March. “I’m not predicting that these guys are going to become Hall of Famers. When I watch Jones, I can see some of the traits that have made Brady so good for so long. Jones is a pinpoint thrower who can manipulate the pocket and find targets down the field. He is a leader in the locker room too. This is a good fit.”

He wanted to be drafted by the Patriots

“Secretly, I wanted to go to the Patriots all along,” Jones said. “I’m really happy that happened. I can’t wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history.”

He added: “New England’s just a great place. In watching them the past years, they do everything right. It’s all about the team. That’s kind of what I grew up knowing is being a good teammate and then obviously winning it comes down to winning football games and New England’s done that, but they don’t look in the past, they just look in the future, so we got to just focus on trying to win games and then take it day by day and eventually you’ll win a lot of games. So, I’m just looking forward to getting in there and meeting my new teammates and seeing what happens from there.”

