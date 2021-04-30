Game 27: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Red Sox, looking to bounce back from from his last performance in which he allowed a season-high five runs (four earned) on seven hits over five innings in an 8-2 loss to the Mariners.

After dropping the series opener, 4-1 , Thursday night, the Red Sox will be back at it tonight at Globe Life Field to take on the Rangers in the second of their four-game series.

RED SOX (16-10): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

RANGERS (11-15): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-2, 4.03 ERA)

Time: 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Arihara: Has not faced any Boston batters

Rangers vs. Eovaldi: Brock Holt 4-12, Nate Lowe 1-3

Stat of the day: After allowing only four runs over his first three starts of the season, Eovaldi has given up at least four in back-to-back starts while allowing seven or more hits in each outing.

Notes: J.D. Martinez’s status is up in the air after he was pulled for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning on Thursday due to migraine symptoms … Outfielder Franchy Cordero (1-for-22 with 14 strikeouts since April 15) has been out of the lineup for four straight games but is expected to start on Friday and Saturday. … Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two prior starts against the Rangers … After allowing zero runs in 11 ⅓ innings over his prior two starts, Arihara posted season highs of five runs allowed and four walks in just two innings of an 8-4 loss against the White Sox on Sunday.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.