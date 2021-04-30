Jon Lester reinstated from COVID-19 list, at last ready to debut for Washington

Lester, 37, signed a one-year contract with Washington in late January for a 16th MLB season. Traded from the Red Sox to Oakland at the 2014 trade deadline, he joined the Nationals after six seasons with the Chicago Cubs in which he went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts. He needs seven regular-season victories to reach 200 for his career, with a 3.60 ERA and World Series victories with the Red Sox (2007, 2013) and Cubs (2016).

Lester was one of nine players quarantined before the season because of COVID-19 protocols. Four players tested positive while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed. The Nationals never announced which players fell into which category.

Jon Lester is in line to make his Washington Nationals debut on Friday night, reinstated from the injured list hours before the left-hander’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Also Friday, Toronto outfielder Teoscar Hernández returned to the starting lineup against Atlanta after missing three weeks because of a positive test for the coronavirus. Hernández, who was in right field and hitting fourth, went on the injured list April 9 after he was exposed to an infected person outside the team.

Minnesota, meanwhile, reinstated outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick from the COVID-19 injured list, the last of the quarantines for the Twins, who had three straight games postponed two weekends ago due to virus troubles. Former Red Sox infielder Tzu-Wei Lin and JT Riddle were designated for release or assignment to clear roster space.

MLB: League at 81% vaccination, with nine teams beyond threshhold

Major League Baseball says nine teams have had 85 percent of players, coaches, and others with Tier 1 access receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing those clubs to ease some health and safety protocols.

Four of those teams have already begun relaxing some protocols, meaning they are at least two weeks removed from their final vaccine dose. Another five teams have surpassed the 85 percent threshold for vaccine injections within the past two weeks and can ease standards once that waiting period passes.

The league also said in a statement Friday that 81 percent of Tier 1 individuals are considered partially or fully vaccinated. The statement did not say which teams had cleared the 85 percent threshold.

MLB said it found four new positive tests this week (two major league players, two alternate site players) out of 11,547 tests conducted. Twenty teams have had at least one person test positive during monitoring testing.

Roberto Alomar fired, banned by MLB following sexual misconduct probe

Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league’s ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s ineligible list are warranted,” Manfred said.

MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward. Lisa Banks, the lawyer for the individual to make the allegation, said in a statement that her client has no plans to take further action against Alomar. The client also “commends other baseball industry survivors who have come forward, and helped her feel safer in sharing her own terrible and life-altering experience.”

Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said in a statement it is severing ties with Alomar immediately, including removing him from their Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.

Alomar said on Twitter that he was “disappointed, surprised, and upset” by MLB’s decision.

“With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have,” he wrote. “My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board at the Hall of Fame, said the Hall was “shocked and saddened” by Alomar’s actions, but said his plaque will remain on display. Alomar was inducted in 2011.

“His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time,” she said in a statement.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with San Diego, Toronto, Baltimore, Cleveland, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, and Arizona. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck’s face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.

The announcement comes as the league continues to confront the fallout from a slew of allegations of sexual harassment and lewd behavior against former Mets manager Mickey Callaway, former Mets general manager Jared Porter, and others. Porter was terminated immediately. Callaway is still employed, though suspended, as pitching coach of the Angels, who will not comment on his status but have suspended him indefinitely due to an ongoing investigation by MLB.

The last person Manfred placed on the ineligible list was former Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman, who was added in early 2020 after making inappropriate comments to female reporters in the clubhouse during the 2019 playoffs.

Cardinals expect Adam Wainwright’s return on Monday

St. Louis hopes to get Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday. The veteran right-hander was placed on the IL Thursday. Wainwright has been vaccinated, but he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus. St. Louis manager Mike Shildt declined to go into detail about the 39-year-old’s situation, citing privacy issues. He was expected to pitch Sunday against Pittsburgh . . . One of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top prospects, Kristian Robinson, won’t begin this season in the minor leagues, more than one year after he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer in Arizona. The 20-year-old Robinson — who was 19 at the time of the arrest — is currently in his native Bahamas and working through visa issues related to his legal situation, according to his agent Kris Glazier. Robinson was arrested on April 5, 2020. According to police records, Robinson was found by police on the side of Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area, after which he began walking into traffic lanes. Asked to sit in the back of the patrol car and offered a ride to the hospital, Robinson initially agreed, but punched the officer in the face after being asked to put on a seat belt. The outfielder said in a statement that he was struggling with mental health issues.