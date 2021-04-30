MIAA unanimously approves wrestling modifications for spring season

The most significant requirement is that masks or face coverings must be worn “at all times by participants, officials, coaches, spectators and facility personnel.”

By a 17-0 vote, and with no discussion or questions, the board approved the recommendations of the association’s COVID-19 task force and sports medicine committee.

The MIAA’s Board of Directors needed only 10 minutes during Friday’s virtual meeting to approve modifications for wrestling competition during the spring season.

“If a wrestler’s mask is removed or altered during competition, the official must stop the match, unless in a scoring situation,” the modifications read. “The process is the same as when the protective ear guard is misplaced.”

Advertisement

Burlington’s Paul Shvartsman, the coaches’ representative to the MIAA wrestling committee, said his understanding was that mask-wearing was not an issue in New Hampshire, which competed during the winter. Other states in the Northeast were able to compete without masks.

“I think the mind-set going into these modifications was, let’s be careful. Let’s not go too light, and be rejected flat out,” Shvartsman said.

Teams can compete only in dual meets or tri meets. In the case of tri meets, they will be allowed only if: meets are held back-to-back; a facility has multiple fields, courts or surfaces that allow teams to distance between transitions; no teams or wrestlers are required to wait for the second meet other than a limited break for transition.

Schools are encouraged, but not required, to host meets and practices outdoors. Practices should be limited to small group trainings (4-5 wrestlers), with cohorts at least 14 feet apart.

Other modifications include:

▪ Morning weigh-ins at home schools are encouraged, but on-site weigh-ins are allowed separately by team rather than weight class

▪ All participants are encouraged to arrive for practices or meets dressed to compete; locker rooms are permitted to open at 50 percent capacity

Advertisement

▪ Team size is limited to essential personnel, staff, and “only those with the ability to wrestle”

Shvartsman said that, despite not being able to compete as usual during the winter, the opportunity to have a season at all was what mattered.

“It’s good. If kids go almost two full years without wrestling, you don’t know how many are going to come back,” Shvartsman said. “It’s good to get them out there competing, even if it’s less than ideal.”

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.