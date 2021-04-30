New England players in the draft: Tight ends Pat Freiermuth, Hunter Long chosen on Day 2

“It was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” Freiermuth said.

It was no prank. It was Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who delivered the news that the Steelers were taking him with the 55th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday.

When tight end Pat Freiermuth first saw Pittsburgh’s 412 area code appear on his phone, he thought it was a buddy from Penn State prank calling him and pretending to be from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other players with New England connections drafted on Day 2 included Boston College tight end Hunter Long (3rd round, 81st overall) and Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (2nd round, 47th overall), the son of former Patriots standout Asante Samuel.

In a conversation with the Globe before the draft, the 6-foot-5, 251-pound Freiermuth, a Merrimac native, identified the Steelers as one of four teams he had a “really good relationship” with throughout the entire draft process. He also highlighted the late second round as a window where he could potentially be chosen.

The Penn State star was on the money with those assessments, and he finally got to celebrate with friends and family in Massachusetts after months of buildup and anticipation.

“We had some great meetings with them throughout the process,” Freiermuth said of the Steelers. “I kind of felt like if I was there at 55, they might draft me.”

He said he values making the fundamentally sound play over the flashy one.

“I’m not one of those guys who is going to make a frickin’ spectacular juke move or anything like that,” Freiermuth told the Globe in April. “I’m a guy who’s going to catch the ball consistently, make the blocks that are key, and run over guys.”

Freiermuth began his varsity career at Pentucket High School before transferring to the Brooks School in North Andover after his sophomore year. There, he blossomed into the state’s top-rated recruit while playing for his cousin, Pat Foley, before heading to Penn State.

He became the second true sophomore in Penn State history to be named a captain and was captain as a junior as well. He is the program’s career leader in touchdown receptions by a tight end with 16.

Freiermuth only played in four games as a junior due to a lingering right shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. He said Friday that his shoulder is fully healthy and that he was cleared for contact three weeks ago.

Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts referred to Freiermuth as a “throwback tight end” and highlighted his versatility from a position standpoint.

“His flexibility will allow us to do a lot of different things with him,” Roberts said.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. noted that Freiermuth has impressive body control and is tough to get to the ground after the catch.

Former NFL coach Jim Mora Jr. called him someone who’s what the NFL is looking for right now in a tight end. He said he’s a mismatch down the field for defensive players because defensive backs aren’t big enough and linebackers aren’t fast or athletic enough to contain him.

“He’s a guy that causes defensive coordinators headaches,” Mora Jr. said.

Other players with New England connections drafted Friday included:

Hunter Long, TE, Boston College: Long played three seasons at Boston College and had 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns. He was chosen by the Dolphins in the third round. Long is from Exeter, N.H.

“The Miami Dolphins just made one of the best selections in the 2021 NFL Draft,” Boston College coach Jeff Hafley said. “We are so excited for Hunter as he starts the next chapter of his football career in the NFL. It was clear from the first time I saw Hunter at practice, he was going to play a big part in our success and he thrived in coach Cignetti’s pro-style offense. We can’t wait to watch Hunter play on Sundays this fall.”

Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State: The son of former Patriots standout Asante Samuel is now heading to the NFL himself.

The Los Angeles Chargers took Samuel Jr., a 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback out of Florida State, in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

“It means the world to me,” Samuel Jr. said. “I know that I’ve been grinding for this. I’m at home and I just want to cherish it with my family. Just soaking in everything right now.”

Asante Samuel Jr. played three seasons at Florida State. Gary McCullough/Associated Press

He had 31 tackles and three interceptions in 2020 and 97 tackles and four interceptions in three years with the Seminoles.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Samuel Jr. is a player he wants on his team.

“Feisty kid, tremendous instincts,” Kiper Jr. said on ESPN. “He locates the ball in coverage. He reads that quarterback’s eyes. He anticipates. He has that burst.”

Analyst Louis Riddick added that Samuel Jr. “plays a very smart game,” which stems from learning the sport at a young age.

His father was with the Patriots from 2003-07, playing on two Super Bowl winners.

“He was there,” Samuel Jr. said of his father’s involvement in the Draft process. “He just let me do my own thing but kept telling me, ‘Stay grounded and stay humble.’”



