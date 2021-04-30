New Patriots quarterback Mac Jones gets a blustery welcome in Foxborough

“Whoa. Now that was a gust of wind,” the Patriots first-round pick said, holding on to his hat.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was in the middle of answering a question at the 50-yard line at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon when he had to stop.

The Alabama quarterback met the Kraft family and the local media in just his second trip to New England, where he was greeted by some hearty winds and hearty cheers from health-care volunteers working the COVID-19 clinic at the stadium.

“Do I mind throwing in the wind?” said Jones, repeating a reporter’s question with a laugh. “This reminds me of being back home on the beach and I’d always go out and throw. But, yeah, it’s definitely a skill I have to work on. Maybe I’ll get a ball or something.”

Advertisement

Jones, who grew up Jacksonville, Fla., said he has appreciated the social media greetings and congratulations he’s received from some of his new teammates, and he already sounds like a man who has fully bought in to the Patriots system.

“It’s all about work, It’s all about winning, it’s all about football,” he said. “It’s been really great to talk to some of the guys on Instagram, and I’m really looking forward to talking to them in person.”

He’s not too worried about fitting in.

“I just have to play my role,” he said. “Get in there and throw it around and work out hard and be the hardest worker I can be.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.