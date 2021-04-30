2021 NFL Draft: Rounds 2 and 3 sure to produce some surprises; Patriots set to pick twice

The Patriots enter Friday night with two picks: Second round, No. 46 and third round, No. 96. They forfeited a second third-round pick because of the videotaping flap involving the Bengals .

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft are here. Events in Cleveland begin at 7 p.m. (That is, if we don’t get another set from Kings of Leon.)

Live pick tracker and round-by-round order | Searchable database of prospects

Follow along for live updates. Click here to refresh this page.

Advertisement

Areas of need for Pats? — 6:15 p.m.

Lot of talk out there about perceived areas of need for the Patriots heading into tonight’s second and third round. I have to believe that while wide receiver isn’t an overwhelming need, they do need some depth at the position, and a Day 2 pickup would make some sense for this group. (Elijah Moorem?) I also believe that they need to come away with a cornerback at some point — J.C. Jackson will be unrestricted after the 2021 season, and it feels like things remain a little unstable when it comes to Stephon Gilmore’s status. Not to say he’s leaving town or anything soon, but that position just feels like it could use some reinforcements.

Two more darkhorse possibilities include running back and offensive line. We’ve talked a little about the fact that 2021 may have revealed the fact that some of the tread has come off James White’s tires (his subpar season — for him — could also be attributed to dealing with an eventful year off the field)m, but if there’s a third-down back they like at No. 96, that might be the move for New England.

Mac has arrived in Foxboro — 5:55 p.m.

Read more on Jones’s blustery welcome in Foxborough from Jim McBride.

Advertisement

A few opening thoughts — 5:40 p.m.

-The guess here is the Patriots will trade into somewhere in the chasm between 46 and 96 for at least one more pick tonight. (You think New England might want a mulligan on that whole Bengals’ videotaping flap? Sheesh.) That’s an awful long time to go between picks. While the Patriots are always cognizant of building roster depth, there don’t appear to be a lot of spots up for grabs at this point — maybe package a couple of Day 3 choice and move up into the 60s or 70s.

-The Patriots have made two selections at No. 46 overall in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000. In 2000, the Patriots drafted offensive tackle Adrian Klemm, and in 1999, they drafted Patriots Hall of Fame running back Kevin Faulk. The two biggest names taken 46th overall were Hall of Famers Larry Allen (by Dallas in 1994 and Jack Lambert (by Pittsburgh in 1974).

-The 96th pick is a comp pick. The Patriots have made three selections at 96, selecting defensive tackle Vincent Valentine in 2016 out of Nebraska, offensive tackle Kenyatta Jones out of South Florida in 2001 and defensive back Maurice Hurst in 1989 out of Southern University. Hurst accumulated 27 interceptions and 95 passes defensed in seven seasons with the Patriots. The most notable 96th overall pick across the league? Hall of Fame Charles Haley in 1986.

-Historically, the first round is when the Patriots take the guys they feel the most confident about — in their best years, that meant guys like Vince Wilfork and Logan Mankins. The second round is when they have gotten occasionally crazy and made some reaches. Reaches have varied, as prospects have dropped for a variety of reasons — health issues, character questions, small school prospects, or just guys who might have been position misfits in college. At their best it’s landed them guys like Rob Gronkowski, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jamie Collins, Deion Branch, Sebastian Vollmer, Patrick Chung and Kyle Dugger. The flip side? It’s meant fundamentally wasted picks on guys like Cyrus Jones, Jermaine Cunningham, Terrence Wheatley and Chad Jackson. So regardless of whose on the board, history says that it’ll be an interesting pick from the Patriots in the second round.

Advertisement

Pre-draft reading list — 5:30 p.m.

We’ll kick things off with a quick reading list to get you up-to-speed for tonight:

Ben Volin: After a gruesome 2020 campaign, Patriots have treated fans to a marvelous offseason

Jim McBride: Resetting the Patriots’ draft board: Which players might they target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Dan Shaughnessy: Expect Bill Belichick to stubbornly stand by Cam Newton, and other thoughts

Jim McBride: New Patriots quarterback Mac Jones gets a blustery welcome in Foxborough

Jim McBride: NFL Draft: Patriots buck convention, select quarterback Mac Jones with No. 15 pick

Chad Finn: Drafting Mac Jones was a fine decision by the Patriots, but why did it seem … boring?

Ben Volin: A year after losing Tom Brady, the Patriots finally have a long-term plan at quarterback: Mac Jones

Advertisement

Christopher Price: A few thoughts on the decision to draft Mac Jones

Khari Thompson: ‘All of New England is happy with this pick’: Watch as Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick welcome Mac Jones to Patriots

Check out the order for Rounds 2-7

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.