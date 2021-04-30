Patriots trade up in second round, draft Alabama DT Christian Barmore at No. 38

The Patriots tapped their Tuscaloosa connection again Friday night, trading up in the second round to take Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th overall pick.
New England sent three picks to Cincinnati (Nos. 46, 122, and 139) to acquire Barmore — the 12th Crimson Tide player Bill Belichick has selected during his Patriots tenure.
A ferocious and energetic inside monster, the 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound Barmore was the top-ranked defensive tackle on a lot of boards after registering eight sacks for the 2020 national champions.
Barmore has rare explosiveness for his size and showed the ability to be a disruptive inside pass rusher. He’s the kind of bad dude (that’s a compliment) that really puts quarterbacks in a bad mood because he takes away their time and space.
“B-Mo, he brings a lot of energy. It actually boosts up the defense with how much energy he has,” said Crimson Tide teammate Patrick Surtain II told reporters last year. “He’s very tenacious. He acts like he’s angry all the time out there on the field. We need those type of dudes on the defense. Especially on the D-line.”
-
