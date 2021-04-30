Patriots trade up in second round, draft Alabama DT Christian Barmore at No. 38

The Patriots tapped their Tuscaloosa connection again Friday night, trading up in the second round to take Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th overall pick.

New England sent three picks to Cincinnati (Nos. 46, 122, and 139) to acquire Barmore — the 12th Crimson Tide player Bill Belichick has selected during his Patriots tenure.

A ferocious and energetic inside monster, the 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pound Barmore was the top-ranked defensive tackle on a lot of boards after registering eight sacks for the 2020 national champions.