Red Sox have a blast at Rangers’ expense, slam four homers in road rout

On Friday, the time for the Red Sox to really flex their slugging prowess was certainly there. J.D. Martinez had four RBIs and two of Boston’s four home runs, and after scoring just a run in each of their last two games, the Red Sox established early offense in a 6-1 victory over the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Nevertheless, manager Alex Cora and hitting coach Tim Hyers don’t want their players to lose an aggressive approach. When the homer is there, take it.

The Red Sox pride themselves in stringing together runs in multiple ways. This year, they have honed in on hitting with men in scoring position, sometimes surrendering their own numbers at the expense of scoring a run. It’s how the Red Sox have, in part, put together this productive start to the season. They have proven themselves to be complete hitters, accruing their runs in multiple ways.

The Red Sox jumped on Rangers starter Kohei Arihara in the top of the first, leadoff walks to Christian Arroyo and Alex Verdugo followed by Martinez’s first home run and a Xander Bogaerts solo shot. Martinez, taken out of Thursday’s contest with migraine symptoms, belted an Arihara offering to dead center for a solo homer in the third, registering his MLB-leading ninth of the season.

Martinez, who finished 3 for 4, became the fourth Red Sox to hit as many as nine homers before May, tying Manny Ramirez (2001) and falling one shy of the 10 from David Ortiz (2006, his record 54-homer season) and Hanley Ramirez (2015).

Two batters later, Rafael Devers hit a line drive, opposite field shot to left, the game’s scoring done in its first hour.

Nate Eovaldi was fresh off his first underwhelming start of the season, when the righthander allowed just five earned runs in five innings against the Mariners. Eovaldi is best when his fastball lives at the top of the zone, and he made that his point of attack Friday, striking out five in six innings with two walks.

In the second inning, Eovaldi allowed his only run on a Brock Holt single dumped into shallow right field. Holt’s hit scored Adolis García from second and helped lead to a 28-pitch inning, Eovaldi’s only rocky frame.

Josh Taylor allowed a lone single in relief of Eovaldi in the seventh. Darwinzon Hernandez continued his recent success by striking out three around an infield single in the eighth, and Austin Brice walked two before finishing it in the ninth.

