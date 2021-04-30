Red Sox not among first swath of teams to reach 85 percent vaccinated

“There were four more guys that got the shot [after the last homestand],” the manager said before his team’s Friday contest against the Rangers. “It’s trending up. As you know because of where we play, our process started a little bit later than other places. So we just have to be patient.”

Major League Baseball and the players association announced four teams have reached the threshold of 85 percent of their Tier 1 individuals — players, coaches, and support staff — being fully vaccinated. Those four, which includes the Yankees and Tigers, are able to relax certain health and safety protocols, with five other teams set to join them within two weeks.

It wasn’t until April 19 that everyone in Massachusetts, age 16 and up, could receive the vaccination. That was a lot slower than other states.

Cora, who received his second dose a little more than a week ago, noted that the majority of his coaching staff has received the vaccine.

The team has had medical experts available to the team to talk about the importance of receiving the vaccine. Cora has intimated that to his players as well, including some of the realities that stand in the team’s way if they don’t reach 85 percent vaccination.

“It’s not the [85 percent] mark, it’s for me, for the people close to us,” Cora said. “I know how it works, that they’re going to get more freedom to do stuff. I would love to have my family on the road, right. And if we don’t get to 85 percent, we’re not going to be able to do that regardless if my family is vaccinated or I’m vaccinated.

“I would love everybody here to do it for the right reason. It is to protect each other.”

As of Friday, according to MLB and the MLBPA, more than 81 percent of all Tier 1 individuals are considered partially or fully vaccinated.

. . .

Garrett Whitlock is just happy to be a big leaguer. He doesn’t care about becoming a starter. Despite the Rule 5 draft pick — who was plucked from the Yankees system last offseason — putting up stellar numbers, he knows how it feels to be injured or on the backburner.

“Like I told bench [coach Will Venable], I said, ‘I’ll be the janitor up here,’ ” Whitlock said.

In his first 13⅓ MLB innings, his first year back since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Whitlock has 18 strikeouts and is yet to allow a run. Even though it seems inevitable he’ll earn a rotation spot at some point beyond this season, the Red Sox have brought Whitlock along slowly. The club has pitched him in spurts, often going days between outings in an effort to stretch him out.

Whitlock’s gone at least two innings in all but one of his six outings.

“The veterans and my teammates deserve all the credit,” Whitlock said. “They’ve given me confidence that like, ‘Hey, we know you’re a Rule 5 guy, but you got this stuff, go do it.’ And so I can’t thank them enough for that.”

. . .

Cora said following Thursday’s loss that J.D. Martinez, who exited in the eighth inning with migraine symptoms, would not play Friday. Regardless, Martinez was in his usual third spot in the order as the designated hitter and certainly showed no ill effects, homering in his first two at-bats to take the MLB lead with nine blasts. His first was followed by a Xander Bogaerts solo homer, Boston’s second back-to-back set of the year putting them up, 4-0, four batters into the game . . . Kiké Hérnandez was out of the lineup Friday after going 4-for-24 in his last six games. Perhaps a breather could do him well. For the season, Hérnandez has been a weak spot in the leadoff spot, hitting .230 and not getting on base (.271) in 107 plate appearances. Despite his early season woes, Cora isn’t thinking about dropping Hérnandez in the lineup, saying he’s been controlling the strike zone better the last few days despite not getting the results. “Just keep pushing,” Cora said. “I think we saw it in spring training, he was able to hit line drives and control the strike zone. And right now he’s been on and off, but we feel comfortable with [him]” . . . Rich Gedman, a Worcester native, will open the inaugural Worcester Red Sox season next week as its hitting coach, and couldn’t be happier to be back in his hometown. “I left home at 17 years old,” Gedman said. “So I’ve been away longer than I’ve been here, but I’ve never been too far away. I walked the streets. I certainly walk the streets around the ballpark. It’s nice to be back here. And so proud to say that I’m from here. And I never thought in our lifetime that we’d ever see this.” The WooSox open Tuesday, May 4, on the road; their Polar Park opener is scheduled for May 11 against the Syracuse Mets.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.