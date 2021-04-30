Resetting the Patriots’ draft board: Which players might they target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

On defense, Irish leader Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, a linebacker, has a two of the qualities New England covets most – he’s a smart and versatile. Another golden domer, massive offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (6-6, 300) has the quick feet and length that could translate into lengthy NFL career.

The Patriots have to go back to the drawing board – or more accurately the big board – Friday to pluck second- and third-round picks and they might just find what they need in a pair of guys from Notre Dame or a terrific twosome from Nick Saban’s football factory down in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore and his Tide teammate, center Landon Dickerson, are also legitimate targets.

In addition, there’s a trio of slot receivers who could help fill the void left by the retirement of Julian Edelman.

Here’s a look at some of the players Bill Belichick & Co. could target on Friday. The Patriots enter Friday with two picks – the 14th selection in the second round (46 overall) and the 33rd choice in the third round (96 overall).

First the defense:

Owusu-Koramoah is the kind of chess piece that could really thrive in a Belichick defense. The 6-foot-1-inch, 218-pounder – projected as a first rounder by many – is really three players in one as he can play outside linebacker, slot corner, and safety.

Because of that versatility, he can provide his special brand of explosiveness on all three downs, limiting substitutions. The Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker and a unanimous All-American, Owusu-Koramoah is as explosive a hitter as there is in this class.

Another intriguing player is Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Possessing a nice blend of speed and power, he can rush the passer and set the edge in the run game. Ojulari really broke out in 2020, registering 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses in the rugged Southeastern Conference.

Azeez Ojulari had 8.5 sacks in 2020. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

If the Patriots decide to double dip in Alabama – and who’d bet against that? – defensive tackle Christian Barmore, all 6-5, 310 pounds of him, would be a nice addition.

Barmore has rare explosiveness for his size and showed the ability to be a disruptive inside pass rusher. He’s the kind of bad dude (that’s a compliment) that really puts quarterbacks in a bad mood because he takes away their time and space.

On the offense:

Eichenberg protected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book’s blindside the last three seasons. He’s really athletic for a tackle and is adept at combo blocks. He’ll ragdoll his first guy before getting on the linebackers.

Dickerson (6-5, 308 pounds) is an ornery warrior on the line. Made his bones at Alabama as a center but could easily play anywhere on the interior and make a difference. Dickerson possesses a nice initial punch and he’ll lock on to defenders until the whistle.

The slot machines:

Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, Purdue’s Rondale Moore, and Elijah Moore of Ole Miss could step in and make an immediate impact, regardless of who ends up under center in New England.

Rodgers, the son of former Tennessee QB Tee Martin, is a muscular 5-10, 205-pounder who thrived in the offense run by quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Trevor Lawrence. He has excellent quickness, reliable hands, and runs angry after the catch.

Rondale Moore has ridiculous quickness and excellent open-field vision and elusiveness. He will immediately boost any team’s screen attack. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he runs like a tailback and has a nice second gear.

Elijah Moore is tough. He works the inside routes to perfection and is exceptionally resilient, consistently popping up despite absorbing big blows from bigger bodies – not unlike recently retired Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.