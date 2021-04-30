Revere football’s offense earns a high five in win over Lynn English

Boudreau used his scrambling ability to amass 45 rushing yards and run for a pair of touchdowns, and senior running back Adetayo Atitebi added 92 yards and two scores to pace the Revere offense.

Led by the four-year starter, the host Patriots compiled 220 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on each of their five possessions as they cruised to a 38-22 Greater Boston League win over Lynn English on a windy Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

A highly efficient performance from the Revere offense had quarterback Calvin Boudreau smiling from ear to ear.

Revere improves to 2-0 with the victory and sets up a highly anticipated matchup against undefeated Everett next Friday (6 p.m.) for first place in the GBL.

“It’s the best feeling in the world scoring every time,” Boudreau said. “I have to give credit to the offensive line though. Without them we couldn’t do anything. It’s so awesome just to be able to play but we’re looking forward to next week. It’s going to be a special one for us.”

The Greater Boston League pushed back the start of the Fall II season to April 1 and kicked off football games last Friday.

Revere, which rejoined the league after going 10-1 in the Northeastern Conference in 2019, defeated Lynn Classical, 18-0, in Week 1. The Patriots wasted no time finding paydirt Friday.

Boudreau capped an impressive opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 8-0. After Lynn English tied the score with quarterback Jesse Maggs’s 7-yard scoring run and a successful conversion, Revere marched right down the field and Atitebi muscled in from 3 yards out for a 16-8 halftime lead.

The Patriots began the second half with a seven-play, 45-yard drive, finished off by a 1-yard sneak from Boudreau. Senior Billy Byrne-Ginepra (10 carries, 65 yards) then gave the hosts a commanding 32-8 lead in the third quarter with a 3-yard TD scamper.

Revere’s dynamic rushing attack opened up passing lanes for Boudreau, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards, highlighted by a pair of strikes over the middle to tight end Dillon Day.

“Calvin had great presence in the pocket and he can move around,” Revere coach Lou Cicatelli said. “He got us crucial first downs with his feet and I think that got the offense going. Once he did that, I think the other kids did a great job, especially the offensive line.”

A scary moment occurred in the first quarter when Lynn English senior Deirian Arias injured his left foot on a 2-point conversion. Arias had to be stretchered off the field during a 25-minute delay. Both teams came over to support Arias as he was transported to Mass General Hospital by ambulance.

Maggs added another rushing for the Bulldogs and threw a 7-yard touchdown on the game’s final play.

After the game, Cicatelli told his team to get ready for the game of the year in the state next week.

“The guys want to go 4-0 and be GBL champions,” Cicatelli said. “That was our goal and nothing gets better right now in high school football than Revere getting to play Everett in an old GBL matchup. They’re a very very good football team and my guys are happy for the opportunity. We’re very excited.”

Fairhaven 49, Case 20 — Cadence Chase rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception 58 yards for a third score as the Blue Devils (5-1) barreled to the South Coast Conference semifinal win. Quarterbacks Peter Joseph and Cam Gordon threw touchdown passes for Fairhaven, which will play at Seekonk for the SCC Gold championship next weekend.

Old Colony 36, Diman 12 — Thomas Stanton ran for a 51-yard touchdown to finish off the Mayflower win for the host Cougars. OC ended the season on a two-game winning streak after starting 0-3, while Diman finishes 1-1.

Seekonk 34, Bourne 8 — J.T. Moran opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a pair of 2-point conversion rushes for the host Warriors (5-1) in the Gold Division semifinals of the South Coast Conference Tournament. Greg Desmarais (4 yards), Will Smith (2 yards), Robby Lebeau (4 yards) and Harry Murphy (55 yards) each rushed for a score in the win.

Tri-County 16, Upper Cape 6 — The Cougars (5-1) closed out their Fall II season in the Mayflower Athletic Conference with a suffocating defensive performance spearheaded by senior linebacker Ace Ayotte. T-C held the Rams (3-3) to just 95 total yards of offense, 65 of which came on a lone touchdown pass from Thomas Zine to Jonny Brightman.

“As the season’s gone along, our defense has been our strong point,” coach Kahn Chace said. “They’re aggressive, they know what they’re doing, and today was a combination of all that.”

T.J. Sedam scored on a 13-yard run in the second quarter, and Joey Leonardi added a clinching 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Chace credited his seniors and the second-year coaching staff for building a strong culture in an unusual season.

“People are starting to pay attention to our program, and it’s a credit to the seniors,” he said.

Boys’ hockey

Southeastern/B-P/WB 3, Tri-County 2 — Aidan Wells’s power play goal early in the third period was the difference for the Hawks, who capped a 10-0 season by winning the Mayflower Athletic Conference championship at the CDL Arena in Raynham. Keegan Bunker and Nolan Sturdevant also scored for Southeastern. Bryce Dalzell and Drew Johnson had the goals for the Cougars (7-3).

Boys’ soccer

Upper Cape 7, Tri-County 1 — Senior Kyle Sprague scored three goals in the Mayflower League victory for the Rams (3-0).

Girls’ lacrosse

Pingree 12, Governor’s Academy 10 — Schuyler Lloyd (4 goals, 2 assists), Kendall Traveis (3 goals, 1 assist), and Cameron Traveis (3 goals) powered Pingree to the nonleague win.

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, Fairhaven 1 — Senior Alyssa Storm posted 28 assists, 17 digs, and 5 aces to power the host Cardinals (11-1) to the South Coast Conference semifinals Tuesday against the Apponequet-Bourne winner.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, and Steven Sousa also contributed.