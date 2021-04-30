Scouting Patriots draft choice Christian Barmore, a key part of Alabama’s championship defense

Barmore is the second Alabama player drafted by New England in 2021, following the selection of quarterback Mac Jones in the first round.

The Patriots traded up from No. 46 in the NFL Draft on Friday night to choose defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38.

Barmore (6-4, 310) enticed scouts last year with his early production and obvious talent. In a bigger role, scouts expected him to flourish. Things started out slow for Barmore and Alabama’s defensive line, causing him to slip a bit in stock, but there were few who ended the season as strong as Barmore as he put up 8 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss and played a key part in Alabama’s national champion defense.

Barmore showed versatility all over the defensive line to spark additional interest among scouts. Lined up in 1-tech, 3-tech, and 5-tech positioning during the season and excelled at each spot. Showcases plenty of potential, is quick moving and gets off the line well and had strong hands and drive to work past blocking assignments. Even facing double teams, did a great job using his physical skills to shoot the gap and get into the backfield.

Limited snaps was an issue for Barmore, as he had a handful of lingering issues he dealt with during his college career.

Pro comparison: Leonard Williams, Giants

While Williams was the much more hyped prospect, he and Barmore share a lot of similar traits that point to similar careers. Both had impressive moments of pass-rush skills, nice hands, and appealing frames. Barmore has a lot left to develop in his game but there was little doubt there would be a war room pounding the table for this guy to be their pick.

