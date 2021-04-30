What kind of player are the Patriots getting in Christian Barmore? ‘I’m a dominant player’

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected in the second round with the No. 38 pick on Friday night . The Patriots traded their 46th, 122nd, and 139th picks to move up and grab the 6-4, 310-foot pound force.

It’s safe to say Christian Barmore is excited to be a New England Patriot.

Here’s what he had to say about being drafted by the Patriots:

On his reaction to being drafted:

“It was a dream come true, like a blessing from God. For coach Belichick and Robert Kraft – it really is a blessing. Literally my favorite team growing up and it’s a real blessing.”

Advertisement

On what he knows about the Patriots’ techniques:

“I never watched them at all. I was really focused on college.”

On what it will be like playing with college teammate Mac Jones:

“Mac Jones, that’s really my guy. Since really my freshman year, I’ve known this guy and always been with him every day. That’s really my guy right there, you know?”

On being part of the Alabama-to-New England pipeline:

“Being selected by Bill Belichick and especially having learned from a guy like coach Saban, it’s a blessing. ... It’s really a dream come true.”

On what it was like being scouted by the Patriots:

“I can’t give you that info, man. Literally, I can’t give you that info. You know coach doesn’t like that.”

How he would describe his game:

“Well, I’m me, Christian Barmore. I play like me, so that’s the kind of guy I am. I’m a dominant player. I’m me, you know?”

Where he sees himself playing within the Patriots’ defensive scheme.

“Wherever coach puts me at. Wherever he puts me at, that’s where I’m ready to work at. Wherever he puts me at.”

On why he improved as Alabama got deeper into the 2020 season:

Advertisement

“I wanted to help the defense get more dominant. ... I was just in a whole different mode, just playing to help my brothers. ... The mission was to win the championship and we achieved that goal.”

Why the Patriots were his favorite team growing up:

“My favorite college team was Alabama. So I loved dominance. It’s like the same program, just in the NFL. And they’re winners, I love winners.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.