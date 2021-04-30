What quarterback Mac Jones said about getting drafted by the Patriots

He also detailed his relationship with his “best friend” and Patriots running back Damien Harris, and if he thinks he’s contending for a starting job.

Jones elaborated on being picked by the Patriots — he said he “secretly” wanted to end up in New England — and what he expects to learn from Cam Newton in the quarterback room during an interview session after being chosen.

The Patriots finally found a replacement for Tom Brady in Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, whom New England drafted with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Read what Mac Jones had to say about getting drafted:

On going from one dynasty — Alabama — to another team with a deep track record of success:

Advertisement

“Being at Alabama definitely helps, but we have to move forward. ... So whatever I did in the past, kind of doesn’t really matter. I just got to come in and work hard and hopefully good things will happen. But the past is the past and the future is the future and I’m just kind of focused on what we’re focused on right now.”

On how Jones has studied the Patriots:

“I watched a ton of their stuff with Cam and even with Tom Brady when he was there and I just love what Josh McDaniels does. He does a great job. He’s very creative. ... I always try to find games from the Patriots in the past and looked at them through the draft process just because it’s a great football team.”

On being a Patriots and, more specifically, a Tom Brady fan:

“I just love watching him, how he maneuvers through the pocket and stuff. But for me, it’s just being myself and being my own player. ... I’ve watched all the Super Bowls, regardless of the team, so it was awesome. Obviously, Tom and the New England Patriots were in a lot of them growing up, so I got a chance to watch them and I just like good football in general.”

Advertisement

On the pressure and expectations of being a first-round pick:

“I’m actually joining a really great quarterback room with Cam Newton, who has played in the NFL for a really long time. He’s earned the respect of his teammates, going into New England, being a captain. And then you got Jarrett [Stidham], who I really loved watching at Auburn and kind of use as a role model.

“So both those guys are role models to me right now and I’m just going to go behind them and learn how they did it because they have seen a lot of good quarterbacks too, like Tom and everybody.”

On what he thinks of joining a quarterback room with Cam Newton:

“Yeah, we got two Auburn guys and one Alabama guy. ... Cam’s awesome and I’ve only heard great things when talking to people that I know from the Patriots about how great of a guy he is and how much everyone loves him. He just has fun with it, and I do too, so hopefully we can kind of have fun together and I’ll help him out, like I said. I mean, it’s his show and I’m just there to support him and then kind of just help out the team in whatever way I can.”

On what his interactions with Bill Belichick have been like:

Advertisement

“He was always coming down for pro days [at Alabama] when I was like a freshman and stuff and obviously I didn’t talk to him. But he’s a great coach and I’m just glad that he was there and I got to show off some of my skills and stuff. But at the end of the day, he’s the coach and I’m the player and I’m just looking forward to him kind of coaching me hard and me just take good coaching, so that’s what it comes down to.”

On if Jones is competing for a starting job:

“I’ve never played in the NFL or anything and I don’t know what it’s like, so I’m just going to go in there and work really hard like I always have and I always will.

“And like I said, I mean, Cam earned the respect of the team already and my job is to support him and Jarrett and help them become better players if I can. I’ve never played in the NFL, but I have seen good football and I know that I can help them with anything they need, whether it’s taking notes or taking stress off their mind. So I’m just going to be that great teammate that I know I can be.”

On dropping from the top 10 to No. 15 and the Patriots:

“At the end of the day, you kind of want to just get the right fit and I feel like, secretly, I really wanted to go to the Patriots all along, so I’m actually really happy that it happened.

Advertisement

“But it doesn’t really matter. You get picked. You got to take the opportunity and take advantage of it and learn the new system, learn the new coaches, learn the new culture, and Coach Belichick’s done a great job establishing that throughout his time in New England.”

On the Alabama players — Damien Harris and Anfernee Jennings — Jones already knows:

“I saw Anfernee down there working out at Alabama so we talked a little bit. And obviously me and Damien are pretty much best friends. He’s helped me through the draft process and I’ve been telling him the whole time that I wanted to come to the Patriots and so I’m just happy that it happened.”

On walking the moment he shared with Roger Goodell on the draft stage:

“Going up there with Goodell was awesome. It’s like video game-type stuff. But we were just talking about how great of a fit it might be and I think he totally supports me and he’s a great guy and it was good to just be able to shake his hand up there on TV and stuff.”

On if teams asked about his past, including a DUI charge during his freshman year at Alabama:

“I addressed that with every team. I’ve learned from it. Obviously, it made me a lot better [of a] person, so I’m really glad it happened in a way and I’ve just moved on and anybody that knows me knows that I’m a great guy and I try to be a great friend to everybody.”

Advertisement

Q: What happens now? When do you, logistically, when are you allowed to be some place, when can you get with teammates and so forth, what’s kind of your next steps to try to accelerate your process?

On what’s next:

“I really have no idea. ... I’ve only been to New England and Boston one time, so it’s going to be interesting to kind of get back up there.”

Read more

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.