Women’s world hockey championship rescheduled to late August

The Seattle Kraken are free to make trades and sign players after making their final expansion payment to the NHL. Seattle owners paid $650 million to become the 32nd franchise. The Kraken begin play next season. “On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome the Seattle Kraken to the NHL as our 32nd member club,” commissioner Gary Bettman said.General manager Ron Francis has been able to talk to colleagues around the league, and he and his staff have been scouting and planning for the expansion draft July 21. The final payment by ownership allows him to make official transactions, such as signing college free agents.

The women’s world hockey championship has been rescheduled for late August, but the International Ice Hockey Federation has yet to determine a site. The IIHF announced it is working with Hockey Canada to evaluate potential hosts for the tournament, now scheduled to run from Aug. 20-31. The 10-nation event was previously set to be held in Nova Scotia from May 6-16 before it was abruptly canceled by the province at the last minute because of COVID-19 concerns. It’s unclear whether Nova Scotia again will be considered as the host.

Auto racing

Atlanta Motor Speedway opening grandstands to capacity

Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its grandstands to full capacity for the July NASCAR weekend. Following the lead of other major sports facilities in the Atlanta metro area, the 1.54-mile trioval in suburban Hampton, Ga., is planning to fill as many seats as possible for its next major event. The speedway’s exact capacity is not known, but like many NASCAR tracks in recent years it has removed large grandstands in response to waning attendance for stock car racing. Even then, there were usually plenty of available seats for races before the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first time since 2010 that Atlanta has hosted two Cup races in a season, on the heels of a March event in which only limited capacity was allowed.

Soccer

Social media blackout in England to protest racism

Men’s and women’s professional soccer teams throughout England will be joined by the sport’s governing bodies and broadcasters in staging a social media blackout this weekend to protest online racism and bullying. The blackout, which includes Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, began Friday at 10 a.m. Eastern time and will run through 6:59 p.m. Eastern on Monday. The protest was spurred in part by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, who deleted his social media accounts in late March to protest both online racism and bullying toward Black players and the inability of social media companies to stop it.

Miscellany

Back on clay, Naomi Osaka wins at Madrid

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka made a successful return to clay at the Madrid Open by beating Misaki Doi, 7-5, 6-2, in the first round. Third-seeded Simona Halep, who won the tournament in 2016 and ’17, beat Sara Sorribes, 6-0, 7-5. Jennifer Brady beat Venus Williams, 6-2, 6-4, after breaking her serve six times. The men start their first round Sunday … Syracuse small forward Alan Griffin is entering the NBA Draft. Griffin’s father, Adrian, spent a decade in the NBA as a player and now is an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors … A Japanese sumo wrestler died a month after falling on his head during a bout in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. Hibikiryu, 28, died of acute respiratory failure Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association said. The wrestler, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, was thrown by his opponent during a bout at a tournament on March 26. Video of the bout showed he fell hard on his head and lay face down for several minutes while sumo officials watched and waited for paramedics to arrive.