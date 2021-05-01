Authorities identify woman killed in Lawrence crash

The woman killed in a two-car crash in Lawrence that also injured four others was identified Friday as 24-year-old Gabriela Hernandez, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Hernandez, who was from Lawrence, was the passenger in a black 2011 Honda Civic that was struck by a gray 2006 Acura at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street Thursday morning, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a press release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.