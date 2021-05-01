Boston Children’s Museum reopens

The Boston’s Children Museum reopened Saturday after being closed since December due to COVID-19, according to their website.
It will be open on weekends during May before expanding to a four-day week, Wednesday through Saturday, in June.
The number of visitors will be limited and tickets must be purchased in advance for a three-hour time slot in the morning or in the afternoon, the statement said.
The facility refurbished and refreshed some existing exhibits along with creating new experiences during the closure.
The Summer of Play, this season’s promotional launch, will offer families a range of “hands-on, and social” activities including the New Balance Foundation Climb, a new Fantastic Forts exhibit and a new Turtle Tank; the museum is also offering its first ever Explore It Summer Camp during July.
“We are delighted to invite you back to Boston Children’s Museum!” the statement said. “The past year has been stressful for everyone, especially for children who need time to play, explore, and discover in order to stay mentally and physically healthy.”
