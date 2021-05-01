Everett to hold vigil in honor of youth cheerleading coach who died days after giving birth

The candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. at Glendale Park. Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria will host, with her family and friends speaking.

Fulton, 38, of Lynn, grew up in Everett and worked in the city’s Health and Wellness Center. She died on April 23, and her funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Church Saturday in Everett, according to her obituary .

The Everett community is set to gather together Sunday evening to remember Kristin Fulton, a former city employee and popular youth cheerleading coach who died last week , just days after she gave birth to her first child, the mayor’s office announced.

Advertisement

“Yesterday our community suffered a tremendous loss,” DeMaria wrote on Facebook. “Kristin was a kind, bright, and loving new mother of her first child, 7 day old Lenna. To know Kristin was to love Kristin. Her positivity and kindness was contagious.”

Fulton was “very active” in the community as a volunteer and also as a coach for Everett’s Pop Warner Cheerleading teams, the city said.

“Kristin was truly an inspirational person who touched the lives of so many people,” DeMaria’s office said in a statement announcing the vigil.

A GoFundMe page set a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for Fulton’s funeral and to benefit her newborn daughter. As of Saturday night, more than $71,0000 had been raised, far exceeding the original goal.

“She was an inspiring coach, friend, wife, daughter, and mother to Lenna,” the description of the GoFundMe reads. “She was most definitely one of a kind. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Kristin will tell you this. Her dedication, love, kindness, and free spirit will live on forever.”

Those looking to go to the vigil are encouraged to wear the color red in honor of “Kristin’s pride for the City of Everett” and their favorite pair Walt Disney ears — in honor of her love for Disney World, where she married her husband, Greg, in 2012.

Advertisement

“Kristin cherished anytime she was able to spend with family and friends,” her obituary read. “She was a person who loved to laugh and make everyone smile. Kristin will be missed by all who knew her.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.