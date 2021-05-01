Here’s how Cher, other celebs, remember Olympia Dukakis

Dukakis won an Oscar for her role as Cher’s mother in the 1987 film “Moonstruck.” Cher, who took home the Oscar for best actress that year, posted on Twitter reflecting on their time working together and said she spoke with Dukakis recently.

Cher led a growing list of Hollywood actors, including Viola Davis and Mia Farrow, who took to Twitter to remember and honor Olympia Dukakis, the Academy Award-winning actress from Lowell who died Saturday at the age of 89.

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom in Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time,” the post on Cher’s official Twitter account said. “She Would Tell Me How MUCH She loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome, Talented, Husband.” I Talked to Her 3 [weeks] Ago. Rip Dear One.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up Tweet, Cher said she spoke with Dukakis while she was ill.

“She Was Weak But Happy,” the tweet said.

The Academy Awards also honored Dukakis in a tweet memorializing her film and stage career that spanned nearly 60 years.

“Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in ‘Steel Magnolias’ ‘Tales of the City’ and ‘Moonstruck,’ for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed.”

Dukakis was a 1954 graduate of Boston University where she studied physical therapy, according to a tweet from the BU Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.

The remembrances that poured out Saturday came from fellow actors she worked alongside, as well as other Hollywood celebrities, and, of course, her many fans.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.