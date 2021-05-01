Here’s how Cher, other celebs, remember Olympia Dukakis

Cher led a growing list of Hollywood actors, including Viola Davis and Mia Farrow, who took to Twitter to remember and honor Olympia Dukakis, the Academy Award-winning actress from Lowell who died Saturday at the age of 89.
Dukakis won an Oscar for her role as Cher’s mother in the 1987 film “Moonstruck.” Cher, who took home the Oscar for best actress that year, posted on Twitter reflecting on their time working together and said she spoke with Dukakis recently.
“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress. Olympia Played My Mom in Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] ALL The Time,” the post on Cher’s official Twitter account said. “She Would Tell Me How MUCH She loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome, Talented, Husband.” I Talked to Her 3 [weeks] Ago. Rip Dear One.”
Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was— Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021
That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz
In a follow-up Tweet, Cher said she spoke with Dukakis while she was ill.
“She Was Weak But Happy,” the tweet said.
Wrote This Hrs Ago,But Didn’t hit Twt😔.Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her.She Said— Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021
“She might Not HEAR or SPEAK”.I Called In2 The Receiver”Olympia It’s Cher,I ❤️You”.Remember Moonstruck,She Said
“oh cher,I❣️you”She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O
The Academy Awards also honored Dukakis in a tweet memorializing her film and stage career that spanned nearly 60 years.
“Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in ‘Steel Magnolias’ ‘Tales of the City’ and ‘Moonstruck,’ for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed.”
Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021
Dukakis was a 1954 graduate of Boston University where she studied physical therapy, according to a tweet from the BU Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.
RIP to the extraordinary Olympia Dukakis (Sargent ’54). https://t.co/JDbIpzp8Ub— Sargent College, Boston University (@BUSargent) May 1, 2021
The remembrances that poured out Saturday came from fellow actors she worked alongside, as well as other Hollywood celebrities, and, of course, her many fans.
RIP Olympia Dukakis...the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".💛💛💛https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021
Oh my.. Olympia Dukakis has passed away.. She will forever be young in my mind and be my loving movie mother. When will I learn that people do not live forever & the time to engage is NOW?.. RIP pic.twitter.com/TNWwcjFfu0— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) May 1, 2021
Olympia Dukakis!! gave us so many memorable, GREAT performances. She was the best of the best. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LXlbMVmdnj— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 1, 2021
Everyone on #TalesoftheCity set had a wild story about Olympia Dukakis. In prep to play Anna Madrigal, I watched everything she’d done on screen, and read her books. Sensitive, sassy, in love with her craft, full of wry humor and sharp intelligence. A broad for the ages. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTlxgAWL8P— Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) May 1, 2021
Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021
So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe— Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021
It was 33 years ago that we gave her and @cher the Golden Globe for “Moonstruck” but I’ll never forget how gracious she was. Olympia Dukakis was pure class and tons of talent. RIP. pic.twitter.com/jiUpQLTZpQ— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 1, 2021
Try to name a moment in a film that’s funnier than this moment. You can’t. You just can’t. RIP Olympia Dukakis. You were perfection.❤️ pic.twitter.com/x5aGeisj4H— Matt Steele (@ItsMattSteele) May 1, 2021
