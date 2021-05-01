Five crew members rescued from burning trawler off Cape Cod

Five crew members were rescued from a burning fishing boat off the coast of Cape Cod Friday evening, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The trawler Nobska was 85 miles east of Cape Cod when it sent out a distress signal around 5 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

Flames had torn through the bow and wheelhouse of the 100-foot vessel by the time crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived at the scene, the statement said.