Five crew members rescued from burning trawler off Cape Cod

Five crew members were rescued from a burning fishing boat off the coast of Cape Cod Friday evening, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
The trawler Nobska was 85 miles east of Cape Cod when it sent out a distress signal around 5 p.m., the Coast Guard said.
Flames had torn through the bow and wheelhouse of the 100-foot vessel by the time crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived at the scene, the statement said.
The five crew members on board had gathered on the stern and were directed into the water by officials, the Coast Guard said. Each mariner was hoisted out of the water and brought back to shore without injury.
The rescue was made in 25 mph winds and 6-foot seas.
A hydraulic leak sparked the fire, Petty Officer Briana Carter said. The vessel was afloat at sea and still smoldering as of 1 p.m. Saturday, she said.
