New England news in brief

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Rhode Island’s capital city Wednesday with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the state’s former governor, according to a White House advisory. Details of the visit were not disclosed. The trip will be Harris’s second visit to New England in less than two weeks. On April 23, Harris visited New Hampshire. Raimondo has maintained a high profile in her new job, with President Biden assigning her to help lead the effort to approve his proposed $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, known as the American Jobs Plan. Biden’s proposal has drawn criticism from Republicans and some moderate Democrats in Congress who have questioned the wide scope of projects that would be considered infrastructure. The president has proposed increasing the corporate tax to 28 percent to pay for the plan, but Raimondo has said the administration is willing to compromise.





BOSTON

Driver sought in hit-and-run

State Police on Saturday were looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in South Boston late Friday night that critically injured a pedestrian. Shortly before midnight, a 44-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, State Police said in a statement. The man was brought by EMS to Boston Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Saturday. Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to call State Police at 617-946-3000.

Walk for Hunger goes virtual

The annual Walk for Hunger will take place virtually Sunday for the second year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Participants walking in their own neighborhoods are expected to raise more than $1 million in support of Project Bread, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity across the state. The official program will run on Facebook Live from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year’s virtual walk raised $1.3 million, according to the organization. Donations can be made online at projectbread.org.

Children’s Museum reopens

The Boston Children’s Museum reopened Saturday after being closed since December due to COVID-19. It will be open on weekends this month, before expanding to a four-day week, Wednesday through Saturday, in June. The number of visitors will be limited and tickets must be purchased in advance for a three-hour time slot in the morning or in the afternoon, the museum said in a statement. The Summer of Play, this season’s promotional launch, will offer families a range of “hands-on, and social” activities including the New Balance Foundation Climb, a new Fantastic Forts exhibit, and a new Turtle Tank; the museum is also offering its first ever Explore It Summer Camp during July.





CAPE COD

Fishing boat burns, crew rescued

A 100-foot fishing boat was still smoldering off Cape Cod Saturday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after its five-member crew was rescued from the burning vessel, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson. A hydraulic leak is believed to have sparked the fire on the Nobska, Petty Officer Briana Carter said. The trawler was 85 miles east of Cape Cod when it sent out a distress signal around 5 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard said in a statement. Flames had torn through the bow and wheelhouse by the time crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod arrived at the scene, the statement said. Crew members were hoisted out of the water and brought back to shore. There were no injuries. The rescue was made in 25 mph winds and 6-foot seas, the Coast Guard said.

KENNEBUNKPORT, MAINE

Secret Service agent dies at Bush compound

A service was held Saturday for a 50-year-old Secret Service agent who died while training during his shift at the Bush family compound at Walker’s Point. Keith Mills, a Secret Service officer who protected the late President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, died last Sunday during training, said his brother Todd Mills of Gorham. An autopsy has been conducted, but the cause of death was not released. Mills’ death is considered a line-of-duty death. A large law enforcement contingent was expected at his funeral at a cemetery in Saco. In a statement, former President George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, “were saddened by the sudden loss of Keith Mills.” Bush called Mills a “dedicated public servant and exemplary member of the United States Secret Service.” (AP)