State Police search for driver, vehicle involved in Friday night hit-and-run in Boston

State Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Boston Friday night that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Shortly before midnight, the 44-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The man was brought by EMS to Boston Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, Procopio said.