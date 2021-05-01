State Police search for driver, vehicle involved in Friday night hit-and-run in Boston

State Police are searching for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Boston Friday night that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Shortly before midnight, the 44-year-old man was hit by the vehicle on Frontage Road, south of the Massachusetts Avenue Connector, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
The man was brought by EMS to Boston Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, Procopio said.
Anyone who was in the area, may have witnessed the accident, or has information about the person or vehicle involved is asked to call the State Police Tunnels Barracks at (617) 946-3000.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.