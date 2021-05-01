Three injured, driver cited after vehicle cuts off motorcycle in Billerica

Three people were injured and a driver cited in Billerica Saturday night after a motor vehicle turning into a Wendy’s restaurant parking lot cut off a motorcycle, police said.
The motorcycle driver and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one has serious fractures, said Billerica Police Deputy Chief Roy Frost. T
The driver of the vehicle also sustained injuries that are non-life-threatening, he said. The driver received a citation for failure to yield, Frost said.
The driver turned left into the Wendy’s at 312 Boston Road in North Billerica, directly into the path of the motorcycle, Frost said. The motorcycle then broadsided the vehicle at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, he said.
The motorcycle passengers and the vehicle driver were taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of their injuries.
No alcohol is suspected in the incident, Frost said.
