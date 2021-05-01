Three injured, driver cited after vehicle cuts off motorcycle in Billerica

Three people were injured and a driver cited in Billerica Saturday night after a motor vehicle turning into a Wendy’s restaurant parking lot cut off a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle driver and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one has serious fractures, said Billerica Police Deputy Chief Roy Frost. T

The driver of the vehicle also sustained injuries that are non-life-threatening, he said. The driver received a citation for failure to yield, Frost said.