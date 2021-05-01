Walk for Hunger is virtual, again, on Sunday

The annual Walk for Hunger will take place virtually for the second year in a row on Sunday.

More than half a century after the event was first held, participants walking in their own neighborhoods are expected to raise more than $1 million in support of Project Bread, a non-profit that combats food insecurity and runs the event, as well as community organizations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s event was also held virtually, but raised $1.3 million, according to the organization.