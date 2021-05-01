Walk for Hunger is virtual, again, on Sunday

The annual Walk for Hunger will take place virtually for the second year in a row on Sunday.
More than half a century after the event was first held, participants walking in their own neighborhoods are expected to raise more than $1 million in support of Project Bread, a non-profit that combats food insecurity and runs the event, as well as community organizations.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s event was also held virtually, but raised $1.3 million, according to the organization.
“Money raised through the virtual Walk will fund Project Bread’s urgent COVID-19 hunger-relief response work directly helping individuals and families and advocating at the state and federal levels for expedited and efficient relief for those in need now and in the future,” the organization said in a statement.
The official program will run on Facebook Live from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
