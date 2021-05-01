Mass. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,115 cases Saturday

The state Department of Public Health reported 1,115 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 646,982. The department also reported seven new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,266.

It said 24,631 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 541 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The state reported that 99,287 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 21.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,323 people, bringing that total to 1,193,554.