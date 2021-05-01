fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,115 cases Saturday

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated May 1, 2021, 32 minutes ago
Lauren Kehlenbach, RN (L) and Brandon Bessette, RN each draw up a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside Boston College's Conte Forum on April 26, 2021.
Lauren Kehlenbach, RN (L) and Brandon Bessette, RN each draw up a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside Boston College's Conte Forum on April 26, 2021.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The state Department of Public Health reported 1,115 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 646,982. The department also reported seven new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,266.

It said 24,631 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 541 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The state reported that 99,287 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 21.4 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,323 people, bringing that total to 1,193,554.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.56 percent, according to the state.

The department said the rate would be 2.62 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

