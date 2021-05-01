Photos: Here are some of the looks from the 2021 Kentucky Derby

From flowery hats to bright masks, spectators came out to Churchill Downs in their Kentucky Derby best on Saturday.

After barring visitors from in-person attendance at the much-anticipated horse race last September, this year’s Derby Day began in Louisville with coronavirus precautions in place.

The reserved seating capacity at the racetrack was limited to 40 to 50 percent of capacity, according to the Kentucky Derby website. Masks are also required during Derby Week.