Photos: Here are some of the looks from the 2021 Kentucky Derby

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated May 1, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Women walk to their seats before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Women walk to their seats before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

From flowery hats to bright masks, spectators came out to Churchill Downs in their Kentucky Derby best on Saturday.

After barring visitors from in-person attendance at the much-anticipated horse race last September, this year’s Derby Day began in Louisville with coronavirus precautions in place.

The reserved seating capacity at the racetrack was limited to 40 to 50 percent of capacity, according to the Kentucky Derby website. Masks are also required during Derby Week.

But those guidelines didn’t deter spectators, who came out in an array of colors. The Kentucky Derby says on its website that the occasion is “a chance for every female to express her inner Southern Belle.”

A woman reads a racing program before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
A woman reads a racing program before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
A women watches a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
A women watches a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. Michael Conroy/Associated Press
A woman watches a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky
A woman watches a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, KyMichael Conroy/Associated Press
Fans watch a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Fans watch a race before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Men take photos of themselves before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
Men take photos of themselves before the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. Michael Conroy/Associated Press
