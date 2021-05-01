After third round, it’s still Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley jostling for the lead at Valspar Championship

Bradley, who got back in the mix by chipping in for eagle, also bogeyed the 18th for a 69.

Burns had two bogeys over the final three holes at Innisbrook, both from errant tee shots, and he did well to make sure his finish wasn’t worse. He had to two-putt from 75 feet on the final hole for bogey and a 2-under-par 69.

Sam Burns had a three-shot lead with five holes to play Saturday and had to make an 8-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole just to keep a share of the lead with Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla.

They were at 14-under 199, tying the 54-hole tournament record set by K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Adam Hadwin in 2017. Both Choi and Hadwin went on to win.

This was hardly a two-man race, not the way Max Homa finished. Homa ran in a birdie putt from just inside 30 feet on the 15th hole, and after a bogey on the tough 16th, he closed out his round of 66 by making a 35-foot bending birdie putt from the fringe on the 18th.

That makes seven putts from 25 feet or longer this week for Homa, and it left him only one shot out of the lead as he goes for his second PGA Tour victory this year.

Burns has at least a share of the 54-hole lead for the third time this season. He shot 2-over 72 in the Houston Open to tie for seventh, and his 2-under 69 at Riviera left him one shot out of a playoff at the Genesis Invitational won by Homa.

If the last hour was any indication, it doesn’t take much for the Copperhead course at Innisbrook to bite back.

“There’s some birdies out there,” Abraham Ancer said after his 66. “But this golf course, if you’re not in the right position, man, you can make some bogeys quick.”

And thanks to a few quick bogeys by the leaders, Ancer is suddenly back in the mix. He was in the group at 10-under 203, just four shots behind, that included Ted Potter Jr. (63), Joaquin Niemann (67), and Cameron Tringale (67).

LPGA — China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club.

Hannah Green shot her second consecutive 66 to move into a share of second place with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70 with a birdie on the 18th after a double-bogey 7 on the 16th cost her the lead.

Park, who appeared to be limping late in her round Saturday, led by one stroke after the first round and was tied for the lead after two.

Gaby Lopez had the low round of the day with a 65 to leave the Mexican player in fourth place, two strokes behind.

Lydia Ko, who holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 18th to finish with a 69, was tied for fifth, four behind.

European — Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to pull level with overnight leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen and send both into the final round of the Tenerife Open with a one-shot lead.

Samooja of Finland made six birdies to go with one bogey over the third round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands.

“My short game was pretty spot on today,” Samooja said. “Ball-striking hasn’t been that pretty, especially today, so you need to find something in your game that works.”

German golfer Von Dellingshausen started the day three shots up and held onto his share of the lead after carding a 70 on three birdies and two bogeys.

Both leaders have yet to win a European Tour event.

More than 100 years after Pine Valley Golf Club opened, the private club long considered among the best in the world has decided to allow women to join.

The websites of Golf Digest and Golf magazine, which both have employees who are members of Pine Valley, reported on the club’s vote to allow women.

According to an email obtained by the websites, club president Jim Davis wrote to members on Friday that “the future of golf must move toward inclusion.”

“And I am pleased to report that the Trustees and members of the Pine Valley Golf Club have voted unanimously and with enthusiasm to remove all gender-specific language from our bylaws,” the email said.

Pine Valley, designed by Philadelphia hotelier George Crump, is located about 20 miles southeast of Philadelphia in New Jersey and long has been rated, with a few exceptions, the No. 1 course in America.

Women previously could play only as guests on Sunday afternoon. There was a time when women were not even allowed on the property. In one of the more famous stories, Jack Nicklaus was on his way to Atlantic City while on his honeymoon when he drove by Pine Valley and asked to play.

Nicklaus said he wasn’t aware it was only for men, and his bride, Barbara, had to wait outside the fence while he played.