Carles Gil’s penalty kick gives Revolution first victory over Atlanta United

FOXBOROUGH — It took five years, but the Revolution finally caught up to Atlanta United. A dominant performance and deciding penalty kick by midfielder Carles Gil highlighted the Revolution’s 2-1 victory over United Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution (2-0-1, 7 points) improved to 1-5-2 against Atlanta, which entered the league in 2017. The result also marked only the fourth time in 26 seasons the Revolution, who visit Nashville SC next Saturday, have won their opening two home contests.

In the first half, Gil set things up and Tajon Buchanan ran at the defense as the Revolution set the tone. The Revolution squandered a chance as Buchanan headed wide off an Adam Buksa feed off a throw-in (15th minute). Two minutes later, Buchanan ran onto a Matt Polster through ball and went down in the center circle, referee Chris Penso cautioning Jake Mulraney, the first of three yellow cards issued to Atlanta (1-1-1, 4 points) players in the first 33 minutes. Gil’s free kick went to Henry Kessler for a header that went off the right post, Buksa’s follow deflected for a corner. That sequence led to the opening goal, Atlanta United struggling to clear, and Gil finding Brandon Bye for a close-range header in the 19th minute.