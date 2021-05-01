Game 28: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

J.D. Martinez hit his 8th and 9th home runs of the season Friday to lead the Red Sox to a 6-1 win. Boston has now won four of its last five games.
The Red Sox will try to win another on Saturday in Arlington.
Lineups
RED SOX (17-10): Arroyo 2B, Verdugo CF, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Vazquez C, Dalbec 1B, Renfroe RF, Cordero LF
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52)
RANGERS (11-16): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, 93.7 WEEI-FM
Red Sox vs. Lyles: Renfroe 0-2, Martinez 0-2, Gonzalez 0-1, Verdugo 0-1, Hernandez 0-0, BB
Advertisement
Rangers vs. Rodriguez: Kiner-Falefa 2-7, Gallo 2-3, Trevino 1-3, Solak 0-3, Calhoun 1-2, Dahl 0-2
Stat of the Day: Rodriguez has pitched at least five innings in all four of his starts this season.
Notes: J.D. Martinez’s 3-for-4 performance on Friday was his 10th multi-hit game of the season. He has at least one hit in 20 of his 27 games ... Rafael Devers has raised his batting average from .264 to .293 over the last seven games ... Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 4.44 ERA against the Rangers in his career ... Christian Arroyo is hitting .348 on the road this season.