Here’s what Ronnie Perkins had to say about being drafted by the Patriots

Here’s what else he had to say in a call with reporters after he was chosen Friday:

The 6-3, 247-pounder from St. Louis said he was eager to learn under coach Bill Belichick, and that he knows “Patriots fans will love me.”

On joining the Patriots:

“Honestly, it’s surreal. My mind can’t even wrap around it. Just to get the opportunity to get coached by coach Belichick is the most mind-blowing thing in my head right now. So honestly I’m so excited tonight. I just can’t even wait to go in and learn from coach Belichick, the younger coach [Steve] Belichick, like I’m just excited for this whole opportunity. I just can’t wait.”

On what he wants Patriots fans to know about him?

“One thing is Ronnie Perkins the player, I just want to say that they’ll be getting a great guy. In the long run, I definitely know the Patriots fans will love me. Just from watching the past Patriots defensive greats, I definitely know they will love me and the way I play. Just as a person, they’re getting a guy who loves to interact with the community, who loves to interact with the fans, so they’ll definitely see me around New England a lot. Like I said, I just can’t wait to go out there and get there and get the whole thing, like man, I’m really a Patriot now. I just can’t wait.”

On the Patriots players that have influenced him:

“I’ll say Willie McGinest, Dont’a Hightower. I’d also probably say a DB who just left the Patriots – what’s his name? Gilmore, Stephon Gilmore, just because Stephon Gilmore, he’s a silent assassin. I’d definitely say him because he’s a silent assassin, he lets his play do the talking.”

On learning that Stephon Gilmore is still with the Patriots:

“Oh, I might get clowned for that one, my bad.”

On being suspended five games for a failed drug test at the start of the 2020 season:

“Really just going through some stuff, went through some off-the-field things that I really just had to get figured out as a person. Dealing with some off-the-field stuff that kind of affected me on the field. So really just taking the whole situation and learning from it and taking it into this draft process and learning from that situation like I said. Just becoming an NFL player, learning not to make that mistake again and learning how to deal with that off-the-field issue.”

On pre-draft meetings with the Patriots:

“I spoke to the Patriots I wouldn’t say a lot of times, but I spoke to them a few times. I would definitely say walking away from the interviews that I had with them, I felt positive that I did a great job in talking to them. Really the whole thing, like I said, I was mind-blown. I wasn’t talking to coach Bill Belichick but I was talking to coach Steve Belichick and I was really still mind-blown that I was talking to somebody who is part of the Belichick family. You mention that name, that’s just one of the most legendary head coaches in the NFL. So just to be talking to his son who will probably be just like him in a few years – definitely talking to him was a huge blessing and I was super excited. Now I’m super excited to go in and play for both of those guys.”

On what the Patriots asked him:

“Honestly, really the most they wanted to know was about my personal life, about my home life, how I grew up. They were really just concerned about that and getting to know me as a person, like from the ground up.”