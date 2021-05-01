Jameson Taillon picks up first win in two years as Yankees knock off Tigers

In a big league season when hitting is in short supply, 11 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups for the Tigers and Yankees finished the game hitting .198 or below. Former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 and fell to .125, one of the five struggling Detroit starters on a team with a majors-worst batting average of .1995.

Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14.

Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the visiting Detroit Tigers, 6-4, on Saturday.

Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits, and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts.

Taillon’s previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having his second Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season.

Doubts over whether he would notch another victory in his ledger entered the mind of the 29-year-old, who underwent his first Tommy John surgery in April 2014 and had testicular cancer surgery on May 8, 2017.

“There were times when I wasn’t 100% sure whether I would be back in a big league uniform, let alone be on a team like the Yankees and contribute to wins throughout the year,” Taillon said. “So, it’s definitely meaningful. There’s a lot of people that played part in it to get me back to this point.”

Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20.

Judge broke a 1-all tie in the fifth inning with a line drive double off Turnbull to left field that scored DJ LeMahieu.

Turnbull lost control in the sixth inning when he hit Aaron Hicks to open the frame and then walked Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier before reliever José Cisnero replaced him.

Cisnero retired Brett Gardner on a pop out and struck out LeMahieu. Judge fell behind 0-1 in the count and drove the following pitch to right field for a two-run single that made it 4-1. Rougned Odor then walked and Torres’ two-run single chased Cisnero.

Taillon retired seven straight hitters before Jeimer Calendario’s two-out homer in the fourth tied it at 1 – ending the Tigers’ 22-inning scoreless streak. Taillon issued consecutive two-out walks in the fifth but escaped unscathed by striking out Cabrera.

Corbin ends 10-game losing skid

Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading the host Nationals over the Miami Marlins, 7-2.

Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer, and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.

Corbin (1-3), who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts. He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits, striking out four and walking four.

“Hitters struggle. So do pitchers,” manager Dave Martinez said. “They get in this little funk, and they’ve got to work some things out. You saw today that Patrick came out there and was really good.”

The 31-year-old Corbin posted his first win since last August. A two-time All-Star with Arizona, he signed a $140 million, six-year deal with the Nationals before the 2019 season and was a key member of their staff as they went on to win the World Series.

Jesús Aguilar hit a solo home run, his sixth shot over his last eight games, for Miami, which has lost eight of 12.

Paul Campbell (0-2), making his first major league start after four relief appearances, allowed four earned runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Benintendi belts two for Royals

Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the host Minnesota Twins.

Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven.

“With Duffy on the mound, we know what we’re going to get,” Benintendi said. “To give ourselves a little lead there early to where it seems like sometimes we get down early and we’ve got to fight back. So, to get the lead early was nice.”

Kansas City’s 16-9 start is good for a .640 winning percentage, which is the third-best mark through 25 games in team history.

Matt Shoemaker (1-3) couldn’t sustain Minnesota’s momentum after back-to-back wins. He gave up a career-high nine runs and tied his career high with eight earned runs allowed in just 3 1/3 innings.

Alex Kiriloff homered for the second straight day for Minnesota, ending Duffy’s streak of 17 innings without allowing an earned run, and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer.

Duffy started the day with the best ERA in the majors (0.39), ahead of Jacob deGrom’s 0.51 mark. Duffy has allowed one earned run in his first four starts this season and exited this game with his ERA at 0.60.