NFL Draft 2021: Patriots select Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson in fourth round

The Patriots kicked off Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick.

At 6-feet, 231 pounds, Stevenson is a big back who can contribute as a downhill runner and a pass-catcher. In two seasons at Oklahoma, he totaled 13 touchdowns and 1,180 rushing yards on 165 carries, in addition to 28 receptions for 298 receiving yards.

As a sophomore last season, Stevenson missed the first five games of the season because of a suspension as a result of a failed drug test. He finished the year with a team-high 665 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in six games, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.