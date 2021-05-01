NFL Draft 2021: Patriots select Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson in fourth round

The Patriots kicked off Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick.
At 6-feet, 231 pounds, Stevenson is a big back who can contribute as a downhill runner and a pass-catcher. In two seasons at Oklahoma, he totaled 13 touchdowns and 1,180 rushing yards on 165 carries, in addition to 28 receptions for 298 receiving yards.
As a sophomore last season, Stevenson missed the first five games of the season because of a suspension as a result of a failed drug test. He finished the year with a team-high 665 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in six games, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
In the final game of his college career, the 2020 Cotton Bowl against Florida, Stevenson rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He was named MVP of the game.
Stevenson will join a running back room with Brandon Bolden, Damien Harris, Sony Michel, J.J. Taylor, and James White.
When do the Patriots pick on Saturday?
▪ 177th overall (No. 33 pick in fifth round)
▪ 188th overall (No. 4 pick in sixth round)
▪ 197th overall (No. 15 pick in sixth round)
▪ 242d overall (No. 15 in seventh round)
