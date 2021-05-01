Packers CEO hopes to keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond

Murphy added that the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. He discussed the Rodgers situation in a column posted on the Packers’ website on Saturday.

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization and acknowledges team officials have flown out to meet the reigning MVP on multiple occasions.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, but team officials are doing what they can to make sure the Future Hall of Fame quarterback doesn't leave anytime soon.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months,” Murphy wrote.

Murphy said that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur “have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron.”

Advertisement

ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers has indicated he doesn’t want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report had said Murphy, Gutekunst and LaFleur had flown out separately to meet Rodgers during the offseason.

Gutekunst said Thursday night he has no plans to trade Rodgers and that he remained confident the three-time MVP would play for the Packers again.

Murphy wrote that the Packers have been working with Rodgers and his agent, David Dunn, to resolve the 37-year-old quarterback’s concerns about the organization. Murphy doesn’t specify the nature of those concerns.

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018.

The speculation regarding Rodgers’ long-term future began when the Packers traded up four spots in the first round last year to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft.

Will Bills pick up Josh Allen’s 5th year?

The heavy lifting for Brandon Beane is just getting started after the Buffalo Bills general manager upgraded the team’s pass rush and bolstered its depth with eight selections in the NFL draft.

Beane has until Monday to make two critical decisions in determining whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options for quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Advertisement

Beane has said he’ll wait until after the draft to make up his mind, while acknowledging a few extra days won’t make the decision any easier because of Buffalo’s financial restrictions under a slow-rising salary cap.

Not picking up the options would make both players eligible for free agency after this season.

Kyle Trask picked as Brady successor in Tampa

As the second round of the NFL draft neared its end, Kyle Trask kept glancing at his cell phone in anticipation of a call.

The former Florida star knew there was a good chance the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in grooming a young quarterback to potentially become Tom Brady’s successor. He’s ecstatic it turns out to be him.

“It’s totally surreal for me. I’m just trying to soak it in and enjoy the moment,” Trask, who completed 69% of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in his final college season, said Friday night.

Caserio drafts QB with first pick in Houston

Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night.

Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air. Even before all that Watson had been unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade earlier this year.

Advertisement

Houston general manager Nick Caserio would not say whether the problems surrounding Watson factored into the team’s decision to draft Mills.

First night of draft outdraws Oscars

And the winner is ... the NFL draft.

Thursday’s broadcast of the first round from Cleveland averaged 12.6 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is the second-highest first day on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million). Last year’s first round holds the record at 15.5 million.

The draft ended up having a larger audience than the April 25 Academy Awards (10.4 million) and also outdrew all but one game of last year’s World Series.