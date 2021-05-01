The Patriots’ grading process of prospects based more on nuance than any numerical metric

Belichick had been asked about the club’s grading process after drafting Mac Jones No. 15 overall, but declined to engage. He changed course after Day 2, giving a glimpse into the team’s system and suffice it to say, it’s more complicated than a numeric scheme.

“Not trying to be evasive about the grading and all that, but I would just say that we don’t grade players like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. That’s just not . . .the way we do it. We use a combination of numbers, letters, colors, and those things all have different meanings, defending upon what they would indicate about the player’s circumstances or situation or whatever it is that involved the players,’' Belichick said.

Though there are only so many positions, there are infinite players and personalities and blanketing them all into one group is a mistake. Individuality is an important part of the equation.

“And all the players are different and a lot of them, you know, in the end there really aren’t that many of them that come to the school, play their career there, and leave. There are things that happen in between and a variety of circumstances and so we have ways to identify those. So sometimes the color’s going override the number, sometimes the letter is going override the numbers or the colors and so forth. And so, it’s not, you know, this guy’s at an 85 and this guy’s at an 83, it just doesn’t work like that. There’s a number, a color, possibly a letter or letters that go with those players and those things could all, depending upon what they represent, could all override something else that’s a part of the grade,’' the coach continued.

“So, it’s just really the way we identify the player and tag the player is one that helps us classify. It’s just too hard to generalize and give a player an 85 grade or whatever and then, like what does that mean? But if you can tag that grade, that number grade, whatever it is, with something that would indicate other things regarding injuries or how many schools he’s been to or whether he was a transfer or if he came out early or if he switched positions or so forth and so on, played at a lower level of competition, I mean, there’s dozens of things here that we could talk about. It becomes a pretty complex scale.’'

So, while Belichick said “it would be impossible for me to sit here and explain the grade scale and how it works and interacts and all that,” it was still some rare insight into how things work in the scouting department and the draft day war room.

School ties bind

When the Patriots selected Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson with their first pick on Saturday, it marked the seventh time since 2000 the team drafted back-to-back players from the same school. Sooner defensive end Ronnie Perkins was the club’s final pick on Day 2. The others: Mac Jones/Christian Barmore (Alabama, 2021); Isaiah Wynn/Sony Michel (Georgia, 2018); Joe Thuney/Jacoby Brissett (N.C. State, 2016); Logan Ryan/Duron Harmon (Rutgers, 2013); Jermaine Cunningham/Brandon Spikes (Florida, 2010); Rohan Davey/Jarvis Green (LSU, 2002) . . . The Patriots went to Michigan to grab a defender for the third straight year when they selected linebacker Cameron McGrone in the fifth round. McGrone said the previous two, Chase Winovich and Josh Uche both “hit me up” to congratulate him . . . Stevenson said he had a Zoom call with running backs coach Ivan Fears that went well. “They taught me some of their pass [protections] and tested me through it and I got through it very smooth and they were glad I did it so fast and understood what they were teaching me.’'

Giving coach credit

McGrone said former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown (who also coached at Northeastern, UMass and was Boston College’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Michigan) was instrumental in his development. “I really feel like I learned just so much from him. It’s kind of hard to pinpoint one thing, but really just how to be the best linebacker I can be, whether that’s on the field or even off the field by studying film, really learning the game,’' he said. “I feel like he was the best for me in that part of my life. So yeah, Coach Don Brown, I’m forever grateful for him.’' . . . Colorado offensive tackle Will Sherman, a sixth-round pick, said he had “a good amount” of contact with the Patriots in the lead up to the draft. “I was definitely hoping this was the organization that picked me with the history and great coaching,” said Sherman, who indicated he modeled his game after Isaiah Wynn and added he’s been working on snapping the ball so he can play all five positions across the offensive line.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.