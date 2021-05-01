Rangers outhit Red Sox to carve out a victory

The Red Sox came out swinging again Saturday evening. In the top of the second inning, Hunter Renfroe launched a two-run homer off Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. It gave the Sox a quick 2-0 lead in what ended up being another night defined by the team’s offense.

The Red Sox had their opportunities Saturday evening against the Rangers, but could not make anything of it. Sure, they had 12 hits, but they weren’t timely. They scored runs in bunches but not when it mattered. So, as the ninth inning came with the Sox trailing by two runs, the lack of production in times of need reached the surface once more. Rafael Devers struck out, then Christian Vázquez followed by Bobby Dalbec. The Red Sox would lose, 8-6, and, now, will once again attempt to go for the series split Sunday afternoon in Arlington.

Advertisement

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez made it through his five innings, yet this one was a grind, coming with a rocky third inning where Rodriguez tossed 33 pitches and yielded three runs. The Rangers peppered Rodriguez with singles that inning, registering four of them in that frame. Nick Solak’s one-out RBI single plated the Rangers’ first run of the contest. Then following Rodriguez’s two-out walk to Adolis that loaded the bases, Nate Lowe’s sharp liner to left scored two more for the Rangers, earning them a 3-2 lead.

In the fourth, the Red Sox tied the contest at three apiece. Rafael Devers laced a double down the left field line and Christian Vázquez’s single to right put runners at the corner. Dalbec’s slow tapper to shortstop enabled Vázquez to score.

The Red Sox scored two more in the top of the fifth inning behind back-to-back RBI singles by Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. Yet the team missed out on an opportunity to score more against reliever Tyler Hearn, who took over for Lyles at the start of the fifth. Devers would entertain a walk that loaded the bases with no outs, offering the Sox a chance to deliver what likely could have been the knockout blow. Yet Hearns got Vázquez to ground into a force out at the plate. Dalbec and Renfroe then struck out to end the inning.

Advertisement

Rodriguez got through the fifth inning, but allowed a homer to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, which shrunk the Sox lead to 5-4. Rodriguez surrendered eight hits during his five innings of work, a season-high for the lefthander.

Matt Andriese took over in the sixth, and a two-run shot by Willie Calhoun put the Rangers ahead, 6-5. The Rangers would add one more behind Falefa’s RBI triple.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.